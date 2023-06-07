Global Ticket Market Report 2023-2027: Sector to Grow by $201 Billion Over the Forecast Period at 19.8% Annually

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ticket Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ticket market is forecasted to grow by USD 201.02 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period. The report on the ticket market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation, the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, and the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets.

The ticket market is segmented as below:



By Type

Sporting events

Movies

Concerts

Performing arts

By Source

Primary

Secondary

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the high utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of analytics with online ticket platforms and the increasing popularity of e-sports tournaments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ticket market covers the following areas:

Ticket market sizing

Ticket market forecast

Ticket market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ticket market vendors that include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and eBay Inc. Also, the ticket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $136.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $337.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Source

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Citizen Ticket Ltd.

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

Comcast Corp.

CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

Cvent Inc.

Eventbee Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

Ideabud LLC

ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Lyte Inc.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Softjourn Corp.

TickPick LLC

Viagogo Entertainment Inc.

Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

eBay Inc.

