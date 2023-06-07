Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market to Grow by $4.95 Billion During 2022-2027

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drug discovery informatics market is forecast to grow by USD 4,953.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period. The report on the drug discovery informatics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R and D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, drug discovery with reduced time and cost by using in-silico modeling tools, and increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery.



The drug discovery informatics market is segmented as below:

By Application

Discovery informatics

Development informatics

By Solution

Software

Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing number of clinical trials as one of the prime reasons driving the drug discovery informatics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of AI tools and the rising emergence of personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the drug discovery informatics market covers the following areas:

Drug discovery informatics market sizing

Drug discovery informatics market forecast

Drug discovery informatics market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Solution



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Certara Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ChemAxon Ltd.

ChemBridge Corp.

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Cresset BioMolecular Discovery Ltd.

Curia Global Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evotec SE

Infosys Ltd.

Insilico Medicine

International Business Machines Corp.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Melissa Inc.

OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Schrodinger Inc.

Selvita SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

