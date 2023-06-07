Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market to Worth $30.28 Bn by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global healthcare personal protective equipment market was valued at $ 49.91 billion in 2021. The market could surge from $ 22.66 billion in 2022 to $ 30.28 billion by 2029 with a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth may be driven by factors such as increasing awareness of the importance of personal protective equipment in healthcare settings, rising demand for advanced PPE products and technologies, and growing healthcare infrastructure and investments in emerging economies. However, it is important to note that the market may also face challenges such as supply chain disruptions, and competition from low-cost alternatives. It will be interesting to see how these factors and others shape the healthcare PPE market in the coming years.

Major Players Profiled in the Healthcare PPE Market Report are:

Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Sterimed Group (India)

Medisca Inc (Canada)

Moldex-Metric (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Alpha ProTech (Australia)

Superior Gloves (Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.2 % 2029 Value Projection $ 30.28 Billion Market Size in 2022 $ 22.66 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 250 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By End-user Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Healthcare PPE Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-103309

Segments

Protective Clothing to Grow with Soaring Demand for Isolation Gowns and Coveralls

With respect to products, the market is segmented into protective clothing, gloves, and eye & face protection. The protective clothing segment is sub-segmented into isolation gowns, coveralls, and others. The gloves segment is subdivided into surgical and examination. The eye & face protection segment is sub-classified into safety goggles, face masks, and others. The protective clothing segment will witness notable growth due to surging demand for isolation gowns, aprons, and coveralls.

Healthcare Facilities to Remain Dominant with Growing Need for Medical Gloves

With respect to end-user, the market is segregated into consumers, healthcare facilities, and others. The healthcare facilities segment will remain dominant due to the rising need for medical gloves made of latex, nitrile, and vinyl materials.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions Challenged Stakeholders

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic did not bode well for most industries following the supply chain disruptions. Prominently, an exponential rise in PPE prices prompted disruption in the healthcare sector. The Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals asserted that assisted living centers and several hospitals treating COVID-19 patients observed a 1,064% surge in costs for required healthcare personal protective equipment.

Report Coverage

The report provides a holistic view of the market size, share, revenue, and volume, as well as a SWOT analysis. The use of both qualitative and quantitative assessments and primary interviews to validate assumptions and findings is also commendable, as it helps to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data presented in the report. It is also noteworthy that the report includes pre- and post-COVID-19 analysis, which is important given the significant impact of the pandemic on the healthcare industry and the demand for personal protective equipment

The use of secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals is also a good practice, as it helps to provide a comprehensive perspective of the market and support the findings presented in the report. Overall, it seems that the research report has utilized a robust methodology to provide a detailed analysis of the healthcare personal protective equipment market.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand from Healthcare Sector to Foster Industry Growth

The healthcare personal protective equipment market is expected to witness an upward trajectory driven by robust demand from healthcare facilities. Key players in the industry have focused on strengthening their product offerings, particularly in face shields, face masks, gloves, and gowns. This is reflected in companies such as 3M, which reportedly increased its N95 respirator output to 1.1 billion per year in response to the rising demand.

The increasing demand for hand protection, respiratory protection, and healthcare personal protective equipment is expected to bode well for the industry forecast. Furthermore, stringent government regulations and rising concerns about health and safety are likely to compel end-users to invest in PPE products.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the healthcare personal protective equipment market evolves in the coming years and how key players in the industry continue to innovate and respond to changing market dynamics.

PPE Industry Future:

The future of the healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market appears to be promising, with continued growth expected over the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought global attention to the importance of PPE in healthcare settings, and this increased awareness is likely to drive demand for PPE products in the future.

Technological advancements and innovations in PPE products are also expected to drive market growth. For example, the development of smart PPE, which uses sensors and other technologies to monitor and report on the wearer's health and safety, could provide significant benefits in terms of improving worker safety and productivity.

Overall, the healthcare PPE market is likely to continue to evolve and grow in response to changing market dynamics and emerging trends, and it will be important for key players in the industry.

Regional Insights

North America to Witness Investment Galore with Bullish Investments in Face Masks

Industry participants anticipate the U.S. and Canada to provide lucrative opportunities on the back of heightened awareness regarding the use of face masks, isolation gowns, and safety gloves. Stringent government regulations amidst the onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak triggered the demand for PPE kits. To illustrate, in May 2020, 3M contemplated tripling the production of N 95 masks, wherein the company anticipated producing 96 million respiratory masks at the U.S. production facility by October 2020.

The Asia Pacific healthcare personal protective equipment market growth will be pronounced due to soaring demand for gloves, face masks, and coveralls. For instance, surging COVID-19 cases in China and India played a crucial role in augmenting the demand for PPE kits. The rising safety standards and improving hygiene across healthcare settings will bode well for regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Invest in Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost Portfolios

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, significant companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the PPE market trend?

Answer: The market is projected to grow USD 30.28 billion by 2029 according to a new report by Fortune Business Insights™

What are the 5 commonly used PPE in healthcare?

Answer: Gloves, protect the hands, gowns or aprons protect the skin and/or clothing, masks and respirators protect the mouth and nose, goggles protect the eyes, and face shields protect the entire face.

