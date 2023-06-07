Military Radar Market to Worth USD 22.06 Billion by 2028 | With 6.27% CAGR

Pune, India, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military radar market was valued at USD 13.93 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% from USD 14.41 billion in 2021 to reach USD 22.06 billion by 2028. The market's growth is attributed to the increasing military expenditure and continuous advancements in radar technology. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights titled "Military Radar Market, 2023-2028,"

Radar technology is utilized in defense applications to detect land, air, and marine threats such as aircraft, ships, spacecraft, and missiles. Military bodies worldwide are making active investments to strengthen their military & defense equipment. Defense spending is rising particularly across emerging countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. These countries constantly need to monitor the rising terrorist activities due to geopolitical tension and other factors. In April 2021, China unveiled a new multipurpose portable radar that can detect stealth aircraft, drones, and low-flying cruise missiles.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Military Radar Market Report:

Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands)

BAE Systems (U.K.)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International (U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Market Segments:

Based on platform, the market is segmented into land, airborne, and naval radar.

By range, the market is divided into very short, short, medium, and long.

According to application, the market is classified into weapon guidance, ground surveillance & intruder detection, airborne mapping, airspace monitoring & traffic management, navigation, and others.

In terms of frequency, the market is split into s-band, c-band, l-band, x-band, Ku/k/ka-band, and UHF/VHF.

By component, the market is broken down into transmitter, receiver, antenna, duplexer, and others.

COVID-19 Impact :

Pandemic to Have Moderate Impact on this Market

Despite the various impacts of COVID-19, the defense sector across most countries has continued to operate amid the pandemic. However, due to workforce shortages, the production of tier III and tier IV suppliers slowed down considerably, leading to delayed delivery of military equipment. Several countries including Russia, India, South Korea, and Thailand had reduced their military expenditure amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, other nations such as Israel are utilizing this technology to remotely monitor and detect vital signs of COVID-19 patients. Such factors could benefit the overall market outlook in the forthcoming years.

Drivers & Restraints :



Rising Geopolitical Tensions & Increasing Military Expenditure to Augment Growth

The Middle Eastern region is a conflict-prone region due to geopolitical tension and border conflicts in Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. These factors have led to increased import of arms in the region and expanding investments in the military sector.

To meet the rising global demand, manufactrers are developing innovative systems that are more accurate. Many military bodies are adopting modern active electronically scanned array radar systems. These systems can be regulated via software to optimize and change the targets withouth altering the hardware. Such advancements will drive military radar market growth over 2021-2028.

Regional Insights :



North America dominated the military radar market share in 2020 with a valuation of USD 5.42 bilion. The regional expansion is attributed to the rising defense expenditure in the U.S. for the procurement of advanced military equipment. Government programs and initiatives such as the Air and Missile Defense Radar and the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar will strengthen the regional outlook.

Asia Pacific will record substantial gains during the forecast duration owing to rising cross-border tensions between China-India and India-Pakistan. In June 2021, the Indian Defense Ministry contracted Mahindra to acquire 11 surveillance radars for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the market in Europe will grow on account of rising military modernization programs.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Compete for Securing Defense Contracts

The competitive landscape of the military radar market is being shaped by the cutthroat race for defense contracts that the key players in this market are engaged in. These companies are aiming to enlarge their footprint and strengthen their network globally by providing next-gen military technologies to burgeoning economies.

Key Industry Development

June 2021 – Raytheon Technologies Corporation inked a USD 3.12 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force to supply the F-15 Radar Eagle Vision. As per the terms of the deal, the company will manufacture, upgrade, and support the F-15 systems to stay aligned with the F-15 weapon system program.

