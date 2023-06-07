Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Size To Worth USD 594.19 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 31.5%

New York, United States , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Size is to grow from USD 38.43 billion in 2022 to USD 594.19 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1991

A Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images and graphics. GPUs are commonly used in gaming, computer-aided design (CAD), video editing, and scientific applications that require complex calculations. They excel at parallel processing tasks, making them highly efficient for rendering and displaying graphics-intensive content. With their ability to handle large datasets simultaneously, GPUs have also found applications in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Overall, GPUs have revolutionized the computing landscape by providing significant performance boosts in graphics processing and accelerating various computationally intensive tasks.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), By Application (Gaming, Design and manufacturing, Automotive, Real estate, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032" Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1991

The hardware segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 32.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of component, the global graphic processing unit market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the continuous demand for computing devices, servers, and networking equipment across various industries. Hardware advancements, such as faster processors, increased memory capacity, and enhanced storage solutions, contribute to improved performance and efficiency. The expansion of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing, further fuels the demand for robust hardware infrastructure. Additionally, the need for reliable hardware components in data centers and the growing adoption of cloud services also contribute to the expected growth of the hardware segment.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global graphic processing unit market is segmented into gaming, design and manufacturing, automotive, real estate, healthcare, and others. The automotive application segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the increasing integration of advanced technologies in automobiles, such as infotainment systems, driver assistance features, and autonomous driving capabilities. These technologies rely on powerful GPUs for processing and rendering graphics, analyzing sensor data, and enabling intelligent decision-making. The automotive industry's focus on enhancing user experiences, improving safety, and developing autonomous vehicles creates a strong demand for GPUs. As a result, the automotive application segment is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1991

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 33.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period for several reasons. Firstly, the region has a large and growing population, resulting in increased consumer demand for technology products, including graphics processing units. Additionally, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in countries like China and India create opportunities for expansion in various sectors, including gaming, entertainment, and artificial intelligence. Moreover, the region has a strong manufacturing base and is home to many leading technology companies, fostering innovation and driving the development of advanced GPU technologies. Overall, the combination of a large consumer base, economic growth, and technological advancements positions Asia-Pacific for substantial growth in the GPU market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global graphic processing unit market include Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Imagination Technologies Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, EVGA Corporation, SAPPHIRE Technology Limited, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Dassault Systems, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens, and Sony Corporation.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1991

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global graphic processing unit market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Graphic Processing Unit Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Graphic Processing Unit Market, By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Graphic Processing Unit Market, By Application

Gaming

Design and manufacturing

Automotive

Real estate

Healthcare

Others

Graphic Processing Unit Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Online/ Double Conversion, Line-interactive, and Off-line/ Standby), By Capacity (Up to 50 kVA, 51-200 kVA, and Above 200 kVA), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Telecom, Data Center, Marine, Medical, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/uninterruptible-power-supply-ups-market

Global Commercial Printing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Lithography Printing, Flexographic, Screen Printing, Gravure Printing, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Advertising, and Publishing), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/commercial-printing-market

Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Type (Goods-to-person picking robots, Self-driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By Battery Type (Lead Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Nickel-based Battery, and Others), By End-Use (Manufacturing and Wholesale & Distribution), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/autonomous-mobile-robot-market

Global Microphone Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Analog and Digital), By Technology (MEMS, Electret, and Others), By Communication Technology (Wired and Wireless), By Application (Automotive, Commercial Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, and Noise Monitoring & Sensing), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/microphone-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter