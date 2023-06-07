Immunology-oncology ELISA Kits Market Size to Surpass US$ 27.74 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global immunology-oncology ELISA kits market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 19.63 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 27.74 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for immunology-oncology ELISA kits indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The global Immunology-Oncology ELISA Kits Market is poised for significant revenue growth in the coming years, driven by the adoption of precision medicine in cancer treatment and the growing demand for accurate biomarker detection and analysis. A recently published market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, market drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities in the field of immunology-oncology ELISA kits.

Immunology-oncology ELISA Kits Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 19.63 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 27.74 billion CAGR 3.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Test Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) kits play a crucial role in immunology-oncology research and clinical practice. They enable the detection and quantification of specific biomarkers associated with immune system response and cancer progression. These kits provide precise and reliable results, facilitating early diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and personalized therapy selection in oncology.

The market research report highlights several factors contributing to the growth of the immunology-oncology ELISA kits market. Firstly, the paradigm shift towards precision medicine and targeted therapies in oncology have led to an increased focus on identifying specific biomarkers for effective diagnosis and treatment. Immunology-oncology ELISA kits offer a valuable tool for biomarker analysis, enabling healthcare professionals to make informed treatment decisions.

Secondly, the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide and the need for accurate diagnostic and prognostic tools drive the demand for immunology-oncology ELISA kits. These kits provide a cost-effective and efficient method for biomarker detection, allowing for early cancer detection, disease monitoring, and assessment of treatment response.

Furthermore, advancements in ELISA technology, such as multiplex ELISA assays and improved sensitivity and specificity, have further fueled the market growth. These advancements enable the simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers and enhance the precision and reliability of test results.

Recent Development in the Immunology-oncology ELISA Kits Market:

In November 2022, A new 52,000-square-foot production and manufacturing facility for the international biotech business Bio-Techne opened in Wallingford. Thanks to extra space for laboratories, manufacturing, and cleanrooms, the new facility's yearly production capacity is increased to 500,000 cartridges.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for immunology-oncology ELISA kits includes:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Merck KGaA

Market Segmentation:

Based on test type, the global Immunology-oncology ELISA Kits Market is segmented into direct, indirect, sandwich, and competition.

The direct ELISA test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global immunology-oncology ELISA Kits Market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research laboratories.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the immunology-oncology ELISA kits market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

