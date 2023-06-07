Global Industrial Pump Rental Market to Grow by $1.7 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the industrial pump rental market and is forecast to grow by $1762.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Our report on the industrial pump rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing benefits of pump rental services, increasing investments in residential and commercial construction activities, and the slowdown in manufacturing output.
The publisher's industrial pump rental market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Industrial
- Water utility
- Construction
By Type
- Centrifugal pumps
- Positive displacement pumps
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
This study identifies service delivery innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial pump rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on expanding service offerings by vendors and rise in spending on infrastructure projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial pump rental market vendors that include Action International Services LLC, Ashtead Group Plc, Barco Pump, Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Holland Pump Co., IPR, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino, MWI Pumps, Power Zone Equipment Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Thompson Pump, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc. Also, the industrial pump rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
