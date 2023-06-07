Global Laboratory Information Services Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of LIS to Enhance Lab Efficiency Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Information Services Market by Type (Consulting Services, Managed Services, Professional Services), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Information Services Market size was estimated at USD 2,491.67 million in 2022, USD 2,683.19 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.82% to reach USD 4,551.85 million by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Initiatives Encouraging Digitalization
- Increasing Adoption of LIS to Enhance Lab Efficiency
- Investments in New Biological Research
Restraints
- High Maintenance and Service Costs
- Rising Data Security and Privacy Concerns
Opportunities
- Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based Lis
- Increasing Potential for Personalized Medicine
Challenges
- Dearth of Trained Professionals
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global Laboratory Information Services Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market is studied across Consulting Services, Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Education. The Professional Services is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Premise is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Application, the market is studied across Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology. The Clinical Pathology is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Laboratory Information Services Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Laboratory Information Services Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Laboratory Information Services Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Laboratory Information Services Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Laboratory Information Services Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Laboratory Information Services Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Laboratory Information Services Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Laboratory Information Services Market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|222
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2491.67 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4551.85 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Laboratory Information Services Market, by Type
7. Laboratory Information Services Market, by Deployment
8. Laboratory Information Services Market, by Application
9. Americas Laboratory Information Services Market
10. Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information Services Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Services Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Autoscribe Informatics
- Benchling Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Dassault Systemes SE
- LabLynx, Inc.
- LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
- LabWare
- LABWORKS LLC
- McKesson Corporation
- Novatek International
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Starlims Corporation
- ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx0hq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment