Grocery Business Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Business Hall of Fame has announced the names of the 30 individuals being honoured for contributions to the grocery industry and the communities they serve.



Selected by a Grocery Business industry committee, the 2023 Grocery Business Hall of Fame inductees are being recognized for their service to the industry and for their efforts to support the growth of the grocery sector in Canada. This year, the Grocery Business Hall of Fame celebrates eight retailers, eight suppliers, and 11 legends. The list also includes three industry stewardship recipients.

Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Retailers

Paul Bravi, Metro

Jocyanne Bourdeau, Loblaw Companies (retired)

Joe Fusco, Metro

Brenda Kirk, Pattison Food Group

Pietro Nenci, Costco Wholesale Canada

Jack Rabba, Rabba Fine Foods

Paul Spagnuolo, Fortinos

Mike Venton, Sobeys

Suppliers

Robert Bielak, St. Helen’s Meat Packers

Bill Ivany, Acosta Canada

Michel Manseau, Kruger Products

Dan Magliocco, Danone Canada

Peter and Chris Neal, Neal Brothers/Jon Luca Neal

Boyd Stevens, Cyba Stevens Management Group/Prism Distribution

Rod Sturtridge, Carlton Cards

Industry Stewardship

Karen James, Grocery Business

Mary Dalimonte, Mary Dalimonte Inc. Retail and Food Transformations

George Condon

Legends

Rob Adams

Phil Donne

Paul Higgins Jr. and Michael Higgins

André Gagné

Henry Gerstel

Tom Gunter

Les Mann

Tony Morello

Mike Motz

Dan Shapiro

The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers and suppliers.

The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are close to 16,000 grocery stores across the county employing more than 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $115 billion in 2022.

Profiles of this year’s honourees will be published in the August/September issue of Grocery Business.

If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2024 Grocery Business Hall of Fame, submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at gbhalloffame.ca.

