Global Learning Management Systems Market Size To Worth USD 73.62 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 20.7%

New York, United States , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Learning Management Systems Market Size to grow from USD 8.11 billion in 2022 to USD 73.62 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Learning management systems (LMS), which are primarily utilised for online education, can also be used as a platform for other kinds of online content, like asynchronous and synchronous courses. Additionally, LMS software, often known as computer-based training software, aids businesses and academic institutions in better managing their online learning initiatives. This could be a very effective tactic to increase staff skill levels while also boosting employee engagement and retention.

To obtain a competitive edge, several schools are progressively implementing interactive online learning techniques. The learning management system offers distribution options across mobile devices, websites, and social media platforms as well as user-friendly content creation with the surge in cloud use and penetration. The software also aids in automating the administration, reporting, tracking, and administration of online learning courses. As a result, numerous educational institutions have begun to adopt collaborative online learning techniques.

During the learning session, a learning management system assists educators and teachers. It supports the classroom and aids in content delivery and recording. Many organisations use tools to offer instruction in the conventional classroom. Despite this, the study found that traditional education had a greater impact and produced better results. Practical learning sessions and hands-on training cannot be conducted using the learning management system. Instead than replacing the current system, it can be used to improve learning. Over the projected time, all of these issues are likely to impede market expansion.

Component Insights

Component Insights

Solutions segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

On the basis of component, the global learning management systems market is segmented into solutions and services. Due to varied demands from academic and business institutions, solutions are expected to dominate the market with the biggest market share over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market for services is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate throughout the projected period. Consulting, implementation, and support services make up the next level of segmentation within the services category. Integration is offered as a service by advanced systems, which decreases the complexity and length of installation. Similar to this, the consulting services sub segment is predicted to have significant increase in order to improve collaboration and communication between the trainer and students.

Deployment Analysis

Cloud segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the deployment, the global learning management systems market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The company's internal security and safety capabilities are credited with driving growth. In addition, small businesses and educational institutions are moving towards cloud-based deployment strategies due to its flexible price possibilities. The Software as a Service (SaaS) paradigm is more in demand due to how simple it is to link various services and applications. A flexible, reliable, scalable, and secure infrastructure created by cloud deployment will encourage industry expansion.

End User Analysis

Academic segment accounts the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the global learning management systems market is segmented into academic and corporate. Among these, the academic segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. The growth is linked to the rise in student training needs for efficient learning tools. K–12 and higher education are further divided into sub segments within this one. The K–12 market category is the most popular of them. According to the 2020 Capterra research, learning management systems will be used in 64% of K–12 schools and 36% of higher education institutions in 2020. Thus, it is projected that the market will be driven by the rising demand for LMS use across K–12.

Corporate, on the other hand is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. Since it gives businesses the freedom to conduct meetings, entrepreneurial programmes, and trainings effectively rather than remotely, the expansion is ascribed to the large growth. The BFSI, healthcare, IT, and telecom industries are all seeing an increase in demand for flexible venues for online training. E-learning is being used more frequently in the retail sector to train salespeople and supply goods to their workforce.

Enterprise Type Analysis

Large enterprise segment is dominating the market with the largest market share

Based on the enterprise type, the global learning management systems market is segmented into large, small and medium enterprises. Due to the early adoption of the solutions, the large enterprise segment is currently ruling the industry with the largest market share. Aside from that, the small and medium enterprise sector is predicted to see the quickest market expansion over the forecast period since SMEs in emerging countries are becoming more and more in demand for learning management systems.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to dominate the LMS market because to rising Ed-tech activities. There may be opportunity for LMS providers to expand their businesses in the U.S. because it has more institutions and colleges than any other country. Numerous drivers, restrictions, and opportunities all have an impact on the North American learning management system market. The North American market's success is influenced by the region's growing demand for effective and high-quality education. The LMS market share in North America has expanded as a result of the rapid adoption of innovative learning strategies.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and other countries in the Asia Pacific are making investments in and putting in place learning management system platforms to promote e-learning and development. The area's market participants place a lot of focus on expanding company footprints. For instance, LTG PLC acquired Bridge in March 2021, a learning management system platform that helps managers and employees transform their organisation via alignment, connection, and progress. Bridge enhances performance and skills.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Learning Management System Market include Accenture, SAS Institute Inc., Fiserv, Inc, Open Text Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FICO TONBELLER, Ascent Business, EastNets, Trulioo, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Actimize, NameScan, Verafin Inc., LexisNexis, INETCO Systems Ltd, Global RADAR, Experian plc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Learning Management Systems Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Learning Management Systems Market, Component Analysis

Solution

Service

Learning Management Systems Market, Deployment Analysis

On-Cloud

On Premise

Learning Management Systems Market, End User Analysis

Academic

Corporate

Learning Management Systems Market, Enterprise Type

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Learning Management Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



