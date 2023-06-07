Global Produced Water Treatment Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Global Concerns Regarding Water Scarcity Boost Sector

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The produced water treatment market is poised to grow by $3200.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. The report on the produced water treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity, increased produced water volumes in mature oil fields, and the increase in world energy demand.



The produced water treatment market is segmented as below:

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Technology

Secondary treatment

Primary treatment

Tertiary treatment

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

APAC

This study identifies the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the produced water treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in produced water treatment technology and expansion of water treatment technology and reuse of produced water for beneficial purposes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on produced water treatment market covers the following areas:

Produced water treatment market sizing

Produced water treatment market forecast

Produced water treatment market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Technology



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aker Solutions ASA

Alderley Plc

Aquatech International LLC

Baker Hughes Co.

Enviro-Tech Systems

Exterran Corp.

Frames Energy Systems BV

Genesis Water Technologies Inc.

Halliburton Co.

IDE Water Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc.

NOV Inc.

Ovivo Inc.

Prosep Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens Energy AG

SUEZ SA

TechnipFMC plc

Veolia Environnement Group

Weatherford International Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ol9ovv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.