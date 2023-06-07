Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Diverse Cardiovascular Ailments Bolsters Sector

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Application, By Service, By Class, By Product, By End User - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market size was valued at USD 125 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 127.4 billion in 2022 to 270.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global medical device outsourcing market refers to the practice of hiring external companies to perform certain aspects of the medical device manufacturing process. This includes activities such as design and engineering, prototyping, testing and validation, regulatory compliance, and supply chain management.
Outsourcing can help medical device companies reduce costs, accelerate time-to-market, and access specialized expertise. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for advanced medical devices, growing regulatory pressure, and the need for operational efficiency.
Segments covered in this report
Global medical device outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of application, product, class, product, end user, and region. By application, the market is sub-segmented into cardiology, diagnosis imaging, orthopedic, ophthalmic, and others.
By service, the market is categorized into contract manufacturing, quality assurance, product maintenance services, and others.
By product, the market is segmented into finished goods, electronics, and raw materials.
By end user, the market is segmented into small medical device company, medium medical device company, large medical device company and others. By class, the market is classified into class I, class II, and class III. By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
Drivers
The global medical device outsourcing market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing incidence of diverse cardiovascular ailments, including bradycardia.
This is exemplified by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information's findings, which indicate that worldwide, over one million pacemakers are implanted annually, with the United States alone accounting for 200,000 of these procedures.
Restraints
The global medical device outsourcing market is expected to experience limitations in its growth during the projected timeframe, primarily due to strict governmental regulations surrounding the certification and approval of medical devices.
Trends
The increasing adoption of advanced robotics by medical device and technology manufacturers worldwide has opened up new profitable prospects for the outsourcing market of medical devices. The market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for specialized robotics systems in various medical device manufacturing applications.
- Key Company Profiles
- Competitive Landscape
- Total Number of Companies Covered
- Exhibit: Companies Covered in the Report, 2021
- Top Companies Market Positioning
- Exhibit: Company Positioning Matrix, 2021
- Top Companies Market Share
- Exhibit: Pie Chart Analysis on Company Market Share, 2021(%)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Eurofins Scientific
- Labcorp
- Intertek Group Plc
- American Preclinical Services
- Mandala International
- Iqvia Holdings Inc.
- Plexus Corporation
- Medpace Holdings Inc.
- Genpact Ltd.
- Icon PLC.
- Sterigenics International LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc4vyq
