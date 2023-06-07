Global 40-Foot Container Chassis Market Report 2023: Strategic Initiatives by Chassis Manufacturers Drives Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "40-Foot Container Chassis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Axle and Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 40-foot container chassis market is projected to reach US$ 1,930.69 million by 2028 from US$ 1,197.83 million in 2022. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2028.



The rapid growth in international and domestic trade is expected to fuel the demand for 40-foot container chassis in Asia Pacific. The maritime industries in Asia Pacific are engaged in development and expansion of ports, resulting in the growing adoption of 40-foot containers, which further contributes to the growth of the 40-foot container chassis market.

For instance, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in December 2021, the Indian government approved the development of a major port in Vadhavan due to increased trade activities in the country. Furthermore, there is a growth in the e-commerce sector across the region. For instance, China's imports and exports of cross-border e-commerce increased by 15% in 2021 compared to 2020. The growth of the e-commerce cross-border will contribute to the increasing adoption of 40-foot container chassis to transport goods in APAC, which is another significant factor impacting the 40-foot container chassis market.



As 90% of the world trade is carried out by sea, there is a rise in the trade activities at the ports in North America. A large number of ships enables a massive number of containers to be transported through various ports in the region, which demands the 40-foot container chassis to move goods. In addition, various ports in the region experienced an increase in the amount of cargo capacity handled.

According to xChange Solutions GmbH, the twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) handled by the Port of New Jersey and New York increased by 5.7% in 2022 compared to 2021, Port of Savannah by 8%, Port of Norfolk by 5.1%, Port of Houston by 16%, and Port of Charleston by 12%.

Thus, such a rise in cargo handled at the port contributes to the increased use of large containers, further propelling the growth of the 40-foot container chassis market. Furthermore, the rise in e-commerce activities due to increased penetration of the internet and the rise in online buyers contributes to the growing transportation of goods, further expanding the 40-foot container chassis market in North America.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 1197.83 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2028 1930.69 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strategic Initiatives by Chassis Manufacturers

Rise in Trading Operations Across World

Restraint

Low Demand for New Chassis Due to Long Lifespan

Opportunities

Integration of Modern Technologies in Chassis

Trends

Increase in Port Expansion Activities

Companies Mentioned

Chassis King Inc

Cheetah Chassis Corp

Fliegl Fahrzeugbau GmbH

Triton International Ltd

Cimc Intermodal Equipment LLC

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Panda Mechanical Co Ltd

Panus Assembly Co Ltd

Pro-Haul Manufacturing Inc

Karl Kassbohrer Fahrzeugwerke Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3qi5r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment