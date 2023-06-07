Global Outdoor Autonomous Robot Market Size To Worth USD 701.28 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.7%

New York, United States , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Outdoor Autonomous Robot Market Size is to grow from USD 163.14 Million in 2022 to USD 701.28 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Outdoor autonomous robots are advanced machines designed to operate independently in outdoor environments. Equipped with sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence algorithms, these robots can navigate, perceive their surroundings, and execute tasks without human intervention. They find applications in diverse fields such as agriculture, surveillance, delivery services, and environmental monitoring. With their ability to navigate challenging terrains, adapt to changing conditions, and perform complex tasks, outdoor autonomous robots offer increased productivity, efficiency, and safety. By reducing the need for human labor and intervention, they have the potential to revolutionize industries and improve overall operations. As technology continues to advance, outdoor autonomous robots are expected to play a crucial role in reshaping the future of outdoor automation and robotic applications.

The delivery robot segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global outdoor autonomous robot market is segmented into delivery robot, security robot, and guide robot. The delivery robot segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global outdoor autonomous robot market. The rising demand for contactless and efficient delivery services across various sectors, including e-commerce, retail, and logistics, is driving the adoption of delivery robots. These robots offer benefits such as timely and accurate delivery, reduced labor costs, and enhanced customer experience. With the increasing emphasis on automation and last-mile delivery solutions, the delivery robot segment is poised to experience substantial growth in the outdoor autonomous robot market in the forecast period.

The 4 wheeled autonomous robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Based on wheel type, the global outdoor autonomous robot market is segmented into 2-wheel, 4-wheel, and 6-wheel. The 4 wheeled autonomous robot segment is expected to experience significant growth in the outdoor autonomous robot market. These robots are equipped with four wheels that allow for increased stability and mobility, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Additionally, they can navigate challenging terrains and adapt to changing environmental conditions with greater ease. The increasing demand for automation in sectors like agriculture, mining, and logistics, combined with the improved capabilities of 4 wheeled autonomous robots, are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the outdoor autonomous robot market.

North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 34.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period within the outdoor autonomous robot market. This growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, North America has a strong presence of prominent technology companies and research institutions that are driving innovation in the robotics field. Secondly, the region has a high level of industrial automation and a growing demand for outdoor autonomous robots in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and surveillance. Additionally, favorable government regulations, supportive policies, and investments in robotics and automation contribute to the market's expansion. These factors collectively position North America as a promising market for the growth of outdoor autonomous robots in the forecast period.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global outdoor autonomous robot market include OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Aethon, Barrett Technology, LLC, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Boeing, Bossa Nova Robotics, ECA GROUP, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Harvest Automation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Deere & Company, and Kongsberg Maritime.

