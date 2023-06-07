Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $92.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market, By Product Type, By Packaging Category, By Filling Technology, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global cosmetic OEM/ODM and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

KDC/ONE

Cosmetic OEM and ODM offers cosmetic manufacturing services to different cosmetic brands such as independent, legacy, and private label. It offers advantages such as reduced product launch times and inventory management. Smaller cosmetic brands prefer cosmetic OEM/ODM, as they do not have the required resources. Large brands prefer cosmetic OEM/ODM, as they have experience and resources.



Market Dynamics:



The demand for innovative beauty and personal care products is increasing significantly. Several new innovative beauty and personal care products are being launched in the market. For instance, in August 2020 Tom Ford Research introduced a new luxury skin care line with ingredients such as caffeine, cacao, and gyokuro. Many cosmetic private labels and independent brands do not have the expertise and resources to develop new products. Cosmetic OEM/ODM offers innovative solutions to such brands. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the cosmetic OEM/ODM market.



Lucrative growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry is also contributing to the growth of the OEM/ODM market. For instance, according to the report for the Beauty and Wellness sector published by Wesgro Cape Town and Western Cape Research in 2023, South Africa's Revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market amounts to US$3.87bn in 2023. The market is expected to grow annually by 3.94% (CAGR 2023-2030).



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global cosmetic OEM and ODM market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global cosmetic OEM/ODM market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, cosmetic OEM/ODM manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the cosmetic OEM/ODM market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $56.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrance

by Packaging Category:

Lipstick Containers

Lip Gloss Containers & Tubes

Cosmetic Pen

Powder Dispensers

Cushion

Bottle With Cap

Bottle With Pump

Compact

Face Stick

Tube

Jar with Cap

Mascara Packaging

Others

by Filling Technology:

Airless Filling Technology

Aerosol Filling Technology

Cosmetic Jar Filling Technology

Liquid Filling Technology

Compact Powder Filling Technology

Mascara Filling Technology

Lipstick Filling Technology

Tube Filling Technology

Cosmetic Pencil Filling Technology

Others

by Brands:

Independent Brands

Legacy Brands

Private Label Brands

