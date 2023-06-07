Industrial Gearbox Market Projected to Reach USD 39.12 billion, at a 4.60% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Gearbox Market Research Report Information by Industry, Region, Part, Plan, and Type - Forecast Till 2030”, the global Industrial Gearbox market research predicts that the market is likely to bolster substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 4.60%. The reports further predict that the Industrial Gearbox market size will be nearly USD 39.12 billion by the end of 2030. As per the study reports, the market was worth nearly USD 27.3 billion in the year 2021.

Industrial Gearbox Industry Overview:

The global Industrial Gearbox industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating focus on generating renewable power. Furthermore, the increasing industrial automation within manufacturing industries such as food processing, agriculture machinery, and automobiles is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters that positively influence the performance of the industrial gearbox market over the coming years.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Industrial Gearbox includes players such as:

David Brown (UK)

GBS Gearbox Services (Switzerland)

Kumera Corporation (Finland)

Dana Limited (US)

Parsons Peebles LTD (UK)

Artec Machine Systems (US)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

Elecon Group Company Limited (India)

Fluor Corporation (US)

Sew-Eurodrive (Germany)

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd (India)

GearTec (US)

PG Drive (India)

Unico Mechanical (US)

Among others.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Industrial Gearbox industry has lately demonstrated immense development. In addition, the factors such as rising robotization, rapid industrialization in developed & developing nations, expansion of the automobile industry, growing favorable government regulations in favor of noise pollution, rising usage of automation technologies, and the rising investments aimed at furthering various sectors are also projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated. Furthermore, the elevated likelihood of accidents is also projected to restrict the market's development.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 39.12 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 4.60% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Plan, Part, Industry and Region Key Market Opportunities The rising adoption of industrial automation Key Market Dynamics Growing government investments in the development of the power generation sector



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (155 Pages) on Industrial Gearbox Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-gearbox-market-7272



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Industrial Gearbox industry is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the helical segment secured the leading position across the global industrial gearbox market in 2021. On the contrary, the planetary segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the coming years.

Among all the plans, the equal hub segment secured the leading position across the global industrial gearbox market in 2021. On the contrary, the calculated pivot is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the coming years.

Among all the parts, the bearing segment secured the leading position across the global industrial gearbox market in 2021. On the contrary, the shaft segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate over the coming years.

Among all the industries, the power age secured the leading position across the global industrial gearbox market in 2021. On the contrary, the development segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the coming years.



Regional Analysis

The global market for Industrial Gearboxes is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region secured the top position across the global Industrial Gearbox industry in 2022 with a maximum revenue contribution of nearly USD 11.88 billion. The region has China and India as the leading growth contributors. The increasing demand for industrial gearboxes in various applications is the main parameter supporting regional market expansion. Furthermore, the India Industrial Gearbox market recorded the maximum growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. In contrast, the China Industrial Gearbox industry had the largest market share since the nation is the leader in the power, chemical, steel, and cement industries.

North America's industrial gearbox market accounts for the second-largest market share due to the rise of the industrial gearbox industry in the region is boosted by the region's developing manufacturing sector and the presence of significant market players functioning in the industry. The region has the US as the leading growth contributor with the largest revenue share. On the other hand, the Canadian Industrial Gearbox market is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years.



The European regional market for Industrial Gearboxes is anticipated to secure a significant position globally over the assessment period. The growing demand for energy is the main parameter supporting the development of the regional market. Furthermore, the factors such as rising infrastructural development and rapid industrialization & urbanization are also projected to enhance the regional market's growth over the coming years. Further, the Germany Industrial Gearbox market held the largest market share. On the other hand, the UK Industrial Gearbox industry is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years.

