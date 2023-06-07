Adult Diapers Market to Reach $38.2 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Portland,OR, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Adult Diapers Market by Type (Pant Type, Pad Type, Tape Type, and Others), by End-User (Women, Men, and Unisex), by Distribution Channel (E-Commerce and Offline Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.”According to the report, the global adult diapers industry was estimated at $17.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $38.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

The global adult diapers market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including the rise in the number of geriatric populations, an increase in awareness of personal hygiene, and product innovation. On the other hand, there has been a surge in demand for private-label products for adult diapers. This factor impedes growth to some extent. However, the premiumization trend provides a huge opportunity, and the rise in demand for wearable consumer goods is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Report Coverage & Details-







Report Coverage







Details

Forecast Period



2023–2032

Base Year



2022

Market Size in 2022



$17,558.7 Million

Market Size in 2032



$38,150.1 Million

CAGR



8.2%

No. of Pages in Report



410

Segments Covered



Type, End User, Distribution Channel and Region

Drivers

Rise in the geriatric population

An increase in the importance of personal hygiene



Opportunities

The premiumization trend provides a huge opportunity

Rise in demand for wearable consumer goods

Restraints

Surge in demand for private-label products

COVID-19 Scenario-



Disruptions in the supply chain during the lockdown slowed down the production of adult diapers.

Also, the pandemic affected the global economy, which reduced funding for the adult diapers business, which had a negative impact on the global adult diapers market. However, the market has now recovered and is growing steadily.

The pant type segment to retain its dominance by 2032-

By type, the pant type segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global adult diapers market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance by 2032. This is due to adult diapers easy accessibility at reasonable pricing, which has become the primary growth catalyst for the adult diapers sector. The tape-type segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. Because the the majority of the product offerings in the segment are disposable (use and throw), it has the highest growth rate.

The women segment to rule the roost by 2032-

By end user, the women segment held the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-thirds of the global adult diapers market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Several factors, such as pregnancy, aging, stress, and urgency incontinence, have also had a significant impact on the rising demand for female adult diapers. As a result, the market for adult diapers is growing in terms of value. On the other hand, the unisex segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032. Consumers are realizing the advantages of using unisex adult diapers, which is leading to a rise in their popularity. These diapers are anticipated to reduce the gaps about the lack of product knowledge in males.



The offline channel segment to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2032-

By distribution channel, the offline channel segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global adult diapers market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain a prominent revenue growth throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the offline channel offers a broad range of product portfolios from numerous market sectors, making it simple for clients to access. However, the e-commerce segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the increasing use of mobile phones and the increased penetration of the internet, e-commerce is widely accepted by consumers in developed North America and Europe. Online sales channels make it convenient to buy adult diapers.

Europe garnered the major share in 2022-

By region, Europe garnered the major share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global adult diapers market revenue. One of the major factors driving this is that consumers are becoming more knowledgeable about adult incontinence products. Adult diapers are in high demand in the European market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2032. Due to the surge in offensive advertisements and promotions by manufacturers through social media platforms, which are expected to increase the product knowledge among consumers, Asia-Pacific is predicted to provide profitable business opportunities for the growth of the global adult diapers market.

Key players in the industry-

Tykables

Drylock Technologies NV

Linette, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

Abena A/S

Attends Healthcare Products Inc.

Rearz Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

The report analyzes these key players in the global adult diapers market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

