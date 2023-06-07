Global Atmospheric Foam Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.5%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atmospheric foam packaging Market, By Foam Pump Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of atmospheric foam packaging and provides market size (US$ Million and Million Units) and cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- Albea S.A.
- RPC Group
- Rieke Packaging System
- Guangzhou Talents Cosmetics Packaging Co., Ltd.
- CLC Co., Ltd.
- Mitani Valve Co., Ltd
- Yoshino Industrial Co., Ltd
- Daiwa Can Company, Ltd
- Hangzhou Ruijing Packaging Co Ltd
- Zhongshan HaiFeng Packaging
- Zhejiang JM Industry Co. Ltd.
Atmospheric foam pump is a device, which is used to dispense out soap in the form of foam. A foam pump dispenser dispenses a particular quantity of liquid, which results in reducing wastage and increases hygiene as the product only touches the user's hand or a container.
These pumps offer greater convenience, as the products are quicker and easier to use. It delivers improved efficacy and lower usage costs. The foam dispenser pump also helps in reducing the environmental impact by offering less packaging waste and less water consumption.
Growing health and hygiene awareness among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the global atmospheric foam packaging market over the forecast period. Foam dispensers have a better ability to spread dispensing liquid compared to lotion soaps, which makes them more effective. Regular lotion containing soaps or non-transparent soaps clog up the pump faster, The foam dispenser allows the consumer to use the solution with no drips or clogging of pumps.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that washing hands is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of flu and other germs is by washing hands. Furthermore, WHO encourages health care and hospitals to adopt "My 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene". Such favorable policies help in creating hygiene awareness among consumers, which is expected to fuel demand for dispensers, and in turn, it is expected to drive the growth of the atmospheric foam packaging market over the forecast period.
Technological advancements in foam dispenser pumps are expected to drive the growth of the atmospheric foam packaging market over the forecast period. Various manufacturers are focused on developing foam pump packaging. However, the presence of alternatives to atmospheric foam packaging such as standard soap dispensers and airless foam dispensers is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global atmospheric foam packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global atmospheric foam packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, atmospheric foam packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the atmospheric foam packaging market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|350
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1461.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1929.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Foam Pump Type:
- Squeeze
- Handheld
- Table Top
- Travel Size
- Dual Chamber
by Application:
- Body Care
- Hand Care
- Sun Care
- Hair Care
- Baby Products
- Makeup
by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zhri4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment