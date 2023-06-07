Global Atmospheric Foam Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.5%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atmospheric foam packaging Market, By Foam Pump Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of atmospheric foam packaging and provides market size (US$ Million and Million Units) and cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Albea S.A.

RPC Group

Rieke Packaging System

Guangzhou Talents Cosmetics Packaging Co., Ltd.

CLC Co., Ltd.

Mitani Valve Co., Ltd

Yoshino Industrial Co., Ltd

Daiwa Can Company, Ltd

Hangzhou Ruijing Packaging Co Ltd

Zhongshan HaiFeng Packaging

Zhejiang JM Industry Co. Ltd.

Atmospheric foam pump is a device, which is used to dispense out soap in the form of foam. A foam pump dispenser dispenses a particular quantity of liquid, which results in reducing wastage and increases hygiene as the product only touches the user's hand or a container.

These pumps offer greater convenience, as the products are quicker and easier to use. It delivers improved efficacy and lower usage costs. The foam dispenser pump also helps in reducing the environmental impact by offering less packaging waste and less water consumption.



Growing health and hygiene awareness among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the global atmospheric foam packaging market over the forecast period. Foam dispensers have a better ability to spread dispensing liquid compared to lotion soaps, which makes them more effective. Regular lotion containing soaps or non-transparent soaps clog up the pump faster, The foam dispenser allows the consumer to use the solution with no drips or clogging of pumps.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that washing hands is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of flu and other germs is by washing hands. Furthermore, WHO encourages health care and hospitals to adopt "My 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene". Such favorable policies help in creating hygiene awareness among consumers, which is expected to fuel demand for dispensers, and in turn, it is expected to drive the growth of the atmospheric foam packaging market over the forecast period.



Technological advancements in foam dispenser pumps are expected to drive the growth of the atmospheric foam packaging market over the forecast period. Various manufacturers are focused on developing foam pump packaging. However, the presence of alternatives to atmospheric foam packaging such as standard soap dispensers and airless foam dispensers is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global atmospheric foam packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global atmospheric foam packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, atmospheric foam packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the atmospheric foam packaging market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1461.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1929.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Foam Pump Type:

Squeeze

Handheld

Table Top

Travel Size

Dual Chamber

by Application:

Body Care

Hand Care

Sun Care

Hair Care

Baby Products

Makeup

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zhri4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment