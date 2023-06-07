Stone-Paper Market to Garner a 7.20% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, Touching about USD 867.2 Million by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone-Paper Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Stone-Paper Market Information by Product Type, Material Type, Application, and Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030", The stone-paper market could develop at a rate of 7.20 percent between 2022 and 2030, touching about USD 867.2 million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

For many years, conventional paper derived from wood pulp has been in use. Books, notebooks, packing, wrapping, decoration, printing, painting, labeling, and other items all use it. In daily life, it is extensively utilized. Deforestation has increased due to the rising demand for paper, nevertheless. Given the lengthy period of time, it takes a tree to grow again, the level of deforestation is unsustainable. As a result, there have been a number of tests, findings, and developments to identify a viable eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper. Although not completely, the use of paper has decreased thanks to digital technology. A successful and environmentally friendly innovation, stone paper manufactured from calcium carbonate can take the place of traditional paper in all of its application and end-use industries.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned firms in the stone-paper industry are

Karst Stone Paper



Shenzhen Stone Paper



Agood Company



AM Packaging Company Limited



Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd.



Forge and Smith



Anydesign srl



Armen Paper



Sphera International



WestRock Company

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030: USD 867.2 Million CAGR 7.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Material Type, Application, and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers A growing number of research activities and investments





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Wood pulp is used to make traditional paper, which is used for writing, printing, books, notebooks, packing, etc. With so many trees being cut down to obtain raw materials, the wood pulp and paper industry is no longer viable. Trees are consumed at a rate that is greater than their rate of growth. To meet the needs of the paper-making business, large areas of forest cover have been destroyed. Unchecked deforestation has decreased the global carbon sink, ultimately contributing to the current climate change issue. Therefore, there is a renewed effort to produce and consume economical, high-quality, sustainable, and environmentally friendly products like stone paper.

Stone paper lessens reliance on trees, which lowers deforestation and advances global sustainable development goals. They are premium goods with characteristics like strong draw strength, water resistance, and recycling. They are employed in packaging, writing, and printing. They are even used to create notebooks, books, and cardboard. They have uses in the logistics, food and beverage, storage, and FMCG industries. The worldwide stone paper market will expand due to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Opportunities

Packaged Goods to See Strong Demand

Due to the onset of urbanization and the development in disposable population money, packaged food and beverages are becoming more and more popular in emerging countries. The expansion of the packaging industry has also been aided by the rise of internet usage and e-commerce, which has increased demand for packaging supplies. As retail chains selling pre-packaged items proliferate in emerging nations, the market for stone paper will grow. The market for stone paper will benefit from the urgent need to embrace sustainable development models because stone paper cannot be produced using wood pulp, which is a growing danger from climate change.



Papers made traditionally from wood pulp resulted in unsustainably cutting down trees, which eventually hurts the environment by lowering the global carbon sink. Utilizing stone paper for packaging has become a common concept in many sectors, and is now seen as a sustainable and environmentally friendly practice because of the massive global demand for packaging. As a result, it is anticipated that the growing markets for food and beverage, medicines, personal care, and packaging in developing nations will present appealing opportunities for the stone paper industry.



Market Restraints:

Given the technological restrictions, a good conventional paper's characteristics and attributes cannot be fully mirrored by a stone paper. For instance, stone paper can't be printed well on personal printers. Stone paper's dependability and durability are called into doubt because of the deterioration that results from prolonged sunshine or UV exposure. With temporary technology, the production scale cannot be raised to that of traditional paper. The global stone paper market has suffered as a result of the shift towards automation and digitization and the consequent decrease in paper usage. Therefore, the growth of the stone paper market would be hampered by technological limits.

COVID 19 Analysis

A number of countries and regions have experienced a rapid spread of the new coronavirus, which has had a significant impact on both individual lives and a community's overall health. It began as a calamity for human health and now seriously jeopardizes global trade, the economy, and the financial system. The COVID-19 epidemic has halted the production of many raw materials used in the stone paper sector as a result of the current state of emergency in significant international nations. Key market players can only maintain a complete lockdown for a certain period of time before needing to adjust their investment philosophies. In addition, a COVID-19 vaccine is now marketed, so it is hoped that the number of cases would rapidly fall.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The two main types of products are rich mineral board double-coated (RBD) and rich mineral paper double-coated (RPD). In 2021, the rich mineral paper double-coated (RPD) market had the upper hand.

By Material Type

High-density polyethylene (HDPE), calcium carbonate, and other materials are the most popular varieties. In 2021, the calcium carbonate market held a sizable proportion.



By Application

Based Stone-paper is used mostly in packaging, labels and tags, self-adhesive, and other products. In 2021, the packaging market had a sizable proportion. In the food and beverage business, stone paper is frequently used for packaging, labels, and tags. It is environmentally friendly and has a special formulation that, among other things, makes it tear-resistant, grease-resistant, mold-resistant, and insect-proof.

Regional Insights

The largest market share in 2021 belonged to North America. Stone paper has expanded as a result of rising paper technology developments, the emergence of stone paper production businesses, a well-established supply chain, and backing from local governments and environmental groups. The market for stone paper is additionally supported by the rising need for visually appealing packaging and labeling materials. A highly developed packaging industry in the United States should increase the demand for stone paper there. Manufacturers like International Paper and Ball Corporation will probably contribute to this expansion by boosting the use of stone paper in packaging.

In the coming years, the fastest growth rate will be seen by the Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising need for packaging and labeling materials that are more environmentally friendly, stone paper has a minimal impact. Lower carbon emissions are the result of much less water use and tree cutting. Additionally, big businesses in this region including Changzhou Ji Li Paper Industry Co Ltd., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., and others are fostering market expansion. The market is anticipated to expand as the Asia Pacific area stationery, posters, bags, calendars, books, magazines, wallpaper, and containers become more common.

