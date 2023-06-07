Paper Bags Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 4990.05 Million By 2030, Expanding at a rate of 4.65% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper Bags Packaging Market Overview

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the “ Paper Bags Packaging Market Research Report Information by Product Type Material Type, Region and End-User - Forecast Till 2030”, the industrial boiler market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of around 4.65%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market's growing revenue share, which is likely to attain a market of USD 4990.05 million by the end of 2030. As per the study documents, the market was worth around USD 3468.9 million in 2022.

Market Scope: The global Paper bags packaging industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rise in popularity of utilizing biodegradable and organic paper bags.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2039



Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Paper bags packaging includes players such as:

WestRock Company

Bee Dee Bags

Smurfit Kappi

Primepac Industrial Limited

Mondi

Ecobags NZ

Huhtamaki Group

B&H Bag Company

Oji Holdings Corporation

NOVOLEX

Welton Bibby & Baron Ltd

Langston Companies Inc.

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.99 billion CAGR 4.65% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rising demand for packaged foods





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (Pages 100) Paper Bags Packaging:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/paper-bags-packaging-market-2039



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Paper bags packaging industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rise in popularity of utilizing biodegradable and organic paper bags. Furthermore, the high awareness of plastic waste is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing market performance. Moreover, the growing popularity of online meal delivery services is anticipated to enhance the performance of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market's performance. The main aspect limiting the market's development is the high costs linked.



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2039



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Paper bags packaging industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era.

Segment Analysis

Among all the materials, the white kraft segment secured the leading position across the global market for paper bag packaging in 2022 with the largest contribution of around USD 15.9 billion. As white kraft paper provides a suitable printing surface for brand advertising, the demand for these bags has steadily risen over the past few years.

Among all the products, the multiwall bags segment secured the leading position across the global paper bag packaging market in 2022. Paper bags with several walls or layers are called multiwall paper bags. This bag is better suited for bigger, bulkier things as it is more robust and long-lasting than a single-wall paper sack. Multiwall bags are pliable for various applications as they may be produced in several forms and sizes.



Buy Now:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2039



Regional Analysis

The Global Market for Paper bags packaging is analyzed across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the Asia-pacific Region carried the top position across the global Paper bags packaging industry in 2021 with the largest contribution of nearly USD 1495.09 million. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the region. Further, the China Paper bags packaging Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the FDI in retail has drawn international businesses to establish bases in the area.

The North American is anticipated to hold the second position across the global Paper bags packaging industry over the coming years. The region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Paper bags packaging Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the high rate of multiple brand penetration. Furthermore, the escalating demand for packaged foods and ready-to-eat goods across the region is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market. Moreover, factors such as strong spending power and expansion in the number of working women are also likely to boost the regional market's performance over the review timeframe. According to the Census Government Organization, the retail and food services industry across the U.S. attained USD 549.3 billion in September 2019.

The European Region is anticipated to secure substantial growth across the global Paper bags packaging industry over the coming years. The region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Paper bags packaging Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The presence of various high-end cosmetic firms in the area is considered the main parameter supporting regional market development. Food and beverage goods are usually packaged in paper bags. Furthermore, the demand for eco-friendly storage and paper bag packaging solutions is growing due to the food and beverage industry's interest in sustainable packaging goods.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Aromatic Ketone Polymer Market by Type (Poly Ether Ether Ketone, Poly Ether Ketone Ketone, Poly Ether Ketone), Application (Electronic, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical and Others), By Region - Forcast to 2030

Conformal Coatings Market Research Report Information By Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone, Parylene And Others), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automobile, Aerospace, Marine, And Others), Region - Forecast to 2030

Methionine Market Research Report Information By Type (Dl-Methionine, Methionine Hydroxy Analog (Mha), And L-Methionine), End-Use Industry (Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.