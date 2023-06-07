Global Chemotherapy Market Report 2023: Increasing Cancer Prevalence is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global chemotherapy market is expected to grow from $8.22 billion in 2022 to $8.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The chemotherapy market is expected to reach $12.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Major players in the chemotherapy market are GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi S A, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Almatic Pharma LLC, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Clovis Oncology, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc .

Chemotherapy refers to a treatment using drugs or medicines that kill the fast-growing cells in the body by using powerful chemicals. The drugs can be used in combination or alone for the treatment of cancer. They are used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow at a fast rate.



The main product types of chemotherapy are pumps, cannulas, catheters, and other types. Pumps are chemotherapy infusion pumps that are attached to the patient and deliver a controlled number of drugs slowly into the patient's bloodstream. The main services involved are blood cancer, throat cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and stomach cancer by using alkylating agents, antimetabolites, anti-tumor antibiotics, topoisomerase inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, and other drugs that are delivered through oral and intravenous routes and are used in end-users such as hospitals, research institutes, and other end-users.



Innovative technology development is a key trend gaining popularity in the chemotherapy market. Major companies operating in the chemotherapy market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as using artificial intelligence and nanotechnology for real-time tracking and treatment to strengthen their position in the market.

North America was the largest region in the chemotherapy market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the chemotherapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The increasing cancer prevalence is expected to propel the growth of the chemotherapy market going forward. Cancer refers to a disease in which a few body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts. In chemotherapy powerful chemicals are used in combination or alone for the treatment of cancer by killing fast-growing cancer cells. In addition, increasing cancer prevalence will increase the demand for chemotherapy.

For instance, according to Globocan, a Switzerland-based provider of a worldwide database of cancer prevalence and mortality rates, in 2020 there were around 19.29 million new cancer cases globally, and the number of cancer cases in 5 years is estimated to be 50.55 million. Therefore, the increasing cancer prevalence is driving the chemotherapy market.



The chemotherapy market includes revenues earned by entities by providing corticosteroids and hormonal agents as chemotherapy drugs. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.94 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Chemotherapy Market Characteristics



3. Chemotherapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Chemotherapy Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Chemotherapy Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Chemotherapy Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Chemotherapy Market



5. Chemotherapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Chemotherapy Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Chemotherapy Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Chemotherapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pump

Cannula

Catheter

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Blood Cancer

Throat Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

6.3. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Anti-Tumor Antibiotics

Topoisomerase Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Other Drugs

6.4. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Intravenous

6.5. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other End Users

7. Chemotherapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Chemotherapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Chemotherapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

