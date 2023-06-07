Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Illness Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow from $41.23 billion in 2022 to $41.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market is expected to reach $43.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.2%.

Major players in the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., UCB S.A., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co.Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A, Celltrion Inc., HanAll Biopharma, AstraZeneca plc, ACROBiosystems, and Alomone Labs.

Tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs refer to drugs that help stop inflammation. TNF inhibitors are used to treat inflammatory and autoimmune illnesses by suppressing the inflammatory response generated by TNF cytokines.



The main types in the market of tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs are humira, enbrel, remicade, simponi/simponi aria, cimzia, and biosimilars. Humira refers to a tumour necrosis factor (TNF) blocker that reduces the effects of a substance in the body that can cause inflammation. The route of administration is subcutaneous injection, intravenous injection. The distribution channels involved hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies, that are to be used in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa and others.



Product innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market. Major companies operating in the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

In April 2022, Samsung Biologics, a South Korea-based biotechnology company, acquired Samsungbioepis Co.Ltd. for $2.3 billion. Through this acquisition, Samsung Biologics is expected to accelerate Samsung Bioepis' biosimilar development capabilities and future performance in novel drug development, with improved autonomy and agility in business operations. Samsung bioepis Co.Ltd. is a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company operating in tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs.



North America was the largest region in the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors drugs report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune illness is expected to propel the growth of the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market going forward. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune system of the body unintentionally targets and kills healthy human tissue. The tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drug is used in autoimmune disorders to stop inflammation if there is any pain or swelling or illness, these drugs block the action. It gives a booster to the immune system, makes it steady, and protects the body from inflammation.

For instance, in June 2022, according to the Autoimmune Association, a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to autoimmune disease awareness, 4.7 million US men suffered from autoimmune disease 2022, representing 20% of all autoimmune disease patients. 31 million US people suffer 80-150 unique autoimmune diseases in 2022, it's expected to increase in the future. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders is driving the growth of the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market.



The tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors drugs market consists of sales of enbrel, ereizi, inflectra, and renflexis. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



