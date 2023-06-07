Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market grew from $1597.53 billion in 2022 to $1752.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to grow to $2075.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Major players in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market are 3M Company, Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson And Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Consort Medical plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Emergent Biosolutions Inc., Kite Pharma, Nemera France SAS, Nimbus Therapeutics, SHL Medical AG., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.,

Pharmaceutical drug delivery refers to the process or method of administering a drug to an animal or human to achieve a therapeutic effect. It is a formulation or apparatus that allows a medicinal material to target its site of action while avoiding nontarget cells, organs, or tissues.



The main types of pharmaceutical drug delivery routes of administration are oral, ocular, pulmonary, nasal, injectable, topical, and other routes. The oral route refers to the administration of a drug through the mouth, which is the most common route for drug administration due to its sustained and controlled delivery, ease of administration, and feasibility for solid dosage forms.

The different pharmaceutical drug delivery applications include infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. The different end-users include hospitals, home care settings, ASC/Clinics, and other end users.



The adoption of nano-based drug delivery systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The use of nanomaterials in pharmaceutical drug delivery can increase the cellular uptake of drugs because of the surface charge and time and they can increase the stability and water solubility of drugs.

In May 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology company acquired Antares Pharma for a deal amount of $960 million. With this acquisition, Halozyme targets to strengthen its position as a leading drug delivery company by including Antares specialty products. Antares Pharma is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical drug delivery company.



North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this pharmaceutical drug delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market going forward. Prevalence of chronic diseases refers to the total number of existing cases of chronic diseases in a population at a specific time. Pharmaceutical drug delivery helps the patients suffering from chronic diseases by delivering a pharmaceutical drug to a specific part of the body to treat different diseases.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, noncommunicable diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally and cardiovascular diseases account for most of the deaths. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.



The pharmaceutical drug delivery market includes revenues earned by entities by administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1752.39 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2075.25 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

1. Executive Summary



2. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Characteristics



3. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market



5. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Ocular

Pulmonary

Nasal

Injectable

Topical

Other Routes

6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

ASC/Clinics

Other End-Users

7. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

