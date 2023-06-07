Global Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and the need for flexible manufacturing processes, the implementation of strict regulatory policies in the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for efficiency and productivity in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, and the growing adoption of IoT and digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key market drivers.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the product type outlook, the automation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market from 2023 to 2028

As per the technology type outlook, the IoT segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the manufacturing and production segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period

Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Werum IT Solutions GmbH (part of Körber AG), and Optel Group, among others, are some of the key players in the global smart pharmaceutical factory technologies market

Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/smart-pharmaceutical-factory-technologies-market--4002

Product Type outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Automation Systems

Analytical and Monitoring Systems

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Big Data Analytics

Robotics and Automation

Others





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Drug Discovery and Development

Manufacturing and Production

Quality Control and Compliance

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

CMOs

Research Institutes and Academia





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com