Entera Bio Adds Sanofi Commercial Leader, Haya Taitel to its Board of Directors

JERUSALEM, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), (“Entera” or the “Company”) a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and therapeutic proteins, today announced that it has appointed Haya Taitel, Head of Sanofi’s Global Transplant Franchise as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors.



"We are thrilled that Haya has joined our Board," said Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer of Entera. "With more than 30 years of experience building industry-leading commercial organizations across big pharma and biotech, Haya brings a veteran and unique perspective to Entera’s Board of Directors. We believe that Haya’s track record shepherding late-stage products through regulatory approval to commercial readiness, implementing payor and channel strategies for blockbusters, including products in women’s health, will be invaluable as we continue to prepare our global strategy related to EB613’s phase 3 program and our future pipeline. We are humbled that Haya, in addition to our existing clinical and regulatory advisory board, recognizes the potential for EB613 and its unique positioning to potentially alter the paradigm for post-menopausal women with osteoporosis. These champions are paramount to adequately preparing the success of our programs.”

"Entera is looking to make a real difference with its platform technology and core products across major disease areas with significant unmet need, especially with EB613 for women at high risk of fracture, there are over 100 million women globally who could become candidates for this important therapy,” said Haya Taitel. “I have been following Entera’s regulatory development and the progress of this program closely and am looking forward to working with the Board and management team as Entera enters this pivotal stage for EB613. I am also excited for the pipeline candidates selected where Entera’s platform appears to provide a breakthrough simple mini tablet format for patients to better actively manage their health, such as GLP-2 and PTH for hypoparathyroidism.”

Ms. Taitel has over 30 years of global C-level biopharma commercial and strategic executive experience. Ms. Taitel currently serves as the Head of Sanofi’s Global Transplant Franchise where she is responsible for increasing franchise growth and profitability. Prior to her role at Sanofi, Ms. Taitel served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, LLC, where she contributed to the launch of Rezurock®, from 2013 until the company was acquired by Sanofi for $1.9 billion in November 2021. Ms. Taitel also led Kadmon Board’s Executive Commercial Committee. Beginning in 1997, Ms. Taitel had held various commercial leadership positions of increasing seniority at Johnson and Johnson in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, neurology and women’s healthcare. Ms. Taitel holds a Master of Science, Pharmacology, (PharmD equivalence) from Temple University and a Bachelor of Science, Pharmacy and Biology from the Hebrew University School of Pharmacy in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Entera

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecules, including peptides and other therapeutic proteins. The Company focuses on significant unmet medical needs where a daily mini tablet form of a peptide treatment or replacement therapy holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of high risk, post-menopausal osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, are in clinical development. EB613 is the first oral, once daily mini tablet presentation of synthetic hPTH (1-34), (teriparatide), consisting of the exact same 34 amino acid sequence as daily subcutaneous teriparatide injection, Forteo®, which requires daily SC injections. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD) in a dose dependent manner and was presented at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Conference. A phase 1 PK study of novel PTH formulations is planned for H1 2023 to ascertain feasibility of a new hypo candidate (a prior formulation had positive Phase 2a data announced in 2015 and published in JBMR 2019) and for another potential indication. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) in this press release regarding our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy and expected financial and operational results may constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “design,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “likely,” “should,” “will,” and “would,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Entera’s forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in the interpretation of clinical data; results of our clinical trials; the FDA’s interpretation and review of our results from and analysis of our clinical trials; unexpected changes in our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential disruption and delay of manufacturing supply chains; loss of available workforce resources, either by Entera or its collaboration and laboratory partners; impacts to research and development or clinical activities that Entera may be contractually obligated to provide; overall regulatory timelines; the size and growth of the potential markets for our product candidates; the scope, progress and costs of developing Entera’s product candidates; Entera’s reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials; Entera’s expectations regarding licensing, business transactions and strategic collaborations; Entera’s operation as a development stage company with limited operating history; Entera’s ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; Entera’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for any of its product candidates; Entera’s ability to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum listing standards and other matters related to compliance with the requirements of being a public company in the United States; Entera’s intellectual property position and its ability to protect its intellectual property; and other factors that are described in the “Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Entera’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as the company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Entera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Entera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated or implied in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. Entera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Entera makes in this press release. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Entera undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.