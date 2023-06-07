Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials to 2033: 965 Company Profiles

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced Carbon Materials such as carbon fibers, carbon black, graphene, carbon nanotubes, etc., possess unique mechanical, electrical, biological and chemical properties that have led to a variety of applications in electronics, energy storage, catalysis, filtration and sensing.
Advanced Carbon Materials covered in this study include:
- Carbon fibers.
- Carbon black.
- Graphite.
- Graphene.
- Biochar.
- Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes.
- Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes.
- Fullerenes.
- Nanodiamonds.
- Graphene quantum dots.
- Carbon Foam.
- Diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings.
Report contents include:
- Market drivers and trends.
- Properties and synthesis methods.
- Market segment analysis. Markets covered include carbon capture & utilization, composites, electrochemical energy storage devices (batteries and supercapacitors), sensors, thermal management, adsorption, electromagnetic shielding, catalyst support, sensors and more.
- Price and price drivers.
- Market consumption of advanced carbon materials, by type.
- Production capacities, current and planned, by materials type.
- 965 company profiles. Companies profiled include BC Biocarbon, Cabot Corporation, Carba, Carbitex, Dark Black Carbon, GrafTech International, Gratomic, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation,Ibiden Co., Ltd., JEIO, LG Chem, Leading Edge Materials, , Li-S Energy, Mattershift, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Mersen, LLC, NextSource Materials, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd., Teijin, UMATEX, Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl, Perpetual Next, Renergi, SEC Carbon, SGL Group, Showa Denko, Syrah Resources, Versarien and Zeon Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
1 THE ADVANCED CARBON MATERIALS MARKET
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Role of advanced carbon materials in the green transition
2 CARBON FIBERS
2.1 Properties of carbon fibers
2.1.1 Types by modulus
2.1.2 Types by the secondary processing
2.2 Precursor material types
2.2.1 PAN: Polyacrylonitrile
2.2.1.1 Spinning
2.2.1.2 Stabilizing
2.2.1.3 Carbonizing
2.2.1.4 Surface treatment
2.2.1.5 Sizing
2.2.1.6 Pitch-based carbon fibers
2.2.1.7 Isotropic pitch
2.2.1.8 Mesophase pitch
2.2.1.9 Viscose (Rayon)-based carbon fibers
2.3 Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP)
2.3.1 Applications
2.4 Key players
2.5 Global carbon fiber demand 2016-2033, by industry (MT)
2.6 Global carbon fiber revenues 2016-2033, by industry (billions USD)
2.7 Global carbon fiber demand 2016-2033, by region (MT)
2.8 Market drivers and trends
2.9 Market challenges
2.10 Future trends
2.11 Production capacities
2.11.1 Annual capacity, by producer
2.11.2 Market share, by capacity
2.12 Company profiles
2.12.1 Carbon fiber producers (29 company profiles)
2.12.2 Carbon Fiber composite producers (62 company profiles)
2.12.3 Carbon fiber recyclers (16 company profiles)
3 CARBON BLACK
3.1 Commercially available carbon black
3.2 Properties
3.2.1 Particle size distribution
3.2.2 Structure-Aggregate size
3.2.3 Surface chemistry
3.2.4 Agglomerates
3.2.5 Colour properties
3.2.6 Porosity
3.2.7 Physical form
3.3 Manufacturing processes
3.4 Global market for carbon black
3.4.1 Global demand in tons 2014-2033
3.4.2 Global demand in tons, by region 2014-2033
3.4.3 Traditional markets
3.4.3.1 Tires and automotive
3.4.3.2 Non-Tire Rubber (Industrial rubber)
3.4.4 Growth markets
3.4.5 Market supply chain
3.4.6 Green carbon black
3.4.7 Specialty carbon black
3.4.7.1 Global market size for specialty CB
3.4.8 Recovered carbon black (rCB)
3.5 Pricing
3.5.1 Feedstock
3.5.2 Commercial carbon black
3.6 Key players
3.7 Market share analysis
3.8 Company profiles (36 company profiles)
4 GRAPHITE
4.1 Types of graphite
4.1.1 Natural vs synthetic graphite
4.2 Natural graphite
4.2.1 Classification
4.2.2 Processing
4.2.3 Flake
4.2.3.1 Grades
4.2.3.2 Applications
4.2.3.3 Spherical graphite
4.2.3.4 Expandable graphite
4.2.4 Amorphous graphite
4.2.4.1 Applications
4.2.5 Crystalline vein graphite
4.2.5.1 Applications
4.3 Synthetic graphite
4.3.1 Classification
4.3.1.1 Primary synthetic graphite
4.3.1.2 Secondary synthetic graphite
4.3.2 Processing
4.3.2.1 Processing for battery anodes
4.3.3 Issues with synthetic graphite production
4.3.4 Isostatic Graphite
4.3.4.1 Description
4.3.4.2 Markets
4.3.4.3 Producers and production capacities
4.3.5 Graphite electrodes
4.3.6 Extruded Graphite
4.3.7 Vibration Molded Graphite
4.3.8 Die-molded graphite
4.4 New technologies
4.5 Recycling of graphite materials
4.6 Applications of graphite
4.7 Graphite pricing (ton)
4.7.1 Pricing in 2023
4.8 Global market and production of graphite
4.8.1 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite
4.8.2 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2016-2022
4.8.3 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2023-2033
4.8.4 Synthetic graphite supply
4.8.5 Global market demand for graphite by end use market 2016-2033, tonnes
4.8.5.1 Natural graphite
4.8.5.2 Synthetic graphite
4.8.6 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2022
4.8.7 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2033
4.8.8 Demand by region
4.8.9 Main market players
4.8.9.1 Natural graphite
4.8.9.2 Synthetic graphite
4.8.10 Market supply chain
4.9 Company profiles (95 company profiles)
5 BIOCHAR
5.1 Biochar production
5.1.1 Feedstocks
5.1.2 Production technologies
5.2 Markets for biochar
5.2.1 Agriculture
5.2.2 Construction materials
5.2.3 Soil and water treatment
5.2.4 Carbon capture
5.2.5 Other
5.3 Global revenues
5.4 Company profiles (44 company profiles)
6 GRAPHENE
6.1 Types of graphene
6.2 Properties
6.3 Graphene market challenges
6.4 Graphene producers
6.4.1 Production capacities
6.5 Price and price drivers
6.5.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene
6.5.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing
6.5.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing
6.5.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing
6.5.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing
6.5.6 Graphene ink
6.6 Global demand 2018-2033, tons
6.6.1 By market
6.6.2 By region
6.6.2.1 Asia-Pacific
6.6.2.2 North America
6.6.2.3 Europe
6.7 Company profiles (336 company profiles)
7 CARBON NANOTUBES
7.1 Properties
7.1.1 Comparative properties of CNTs
7.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)
7.2.1 Applications and TRL
7.2.2 Producers
7.2.2.1 Production capacities
7.2.3 Price and price drivers
7.2.4 Global demand 2018-2033, tons
7.2.5 Company profiles (131 company profiles)
7.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
7.3.1 Properties
7.3.2 Applications
7.3.3 Production capacities
7.3.4 Company profiles (19 company profiles)
7.4 Other types
7.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)
7.4.1.1 Properties
7.4.1.2 Applications
7.4.2 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)
7.4.2.1 Properties
7.4.2.2 Applications
7.4.3 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)
7.4.3.1 Properties
7.4.3.2 Applications
7.4.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)
7.4.4.1 Properties
7.4.4.2 Applications
7.4.5 Carbon Onions
7.4.5.1 Properties
7.4.5.2 Applications
7.4.6 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)
7.4.6.1 Properties
7.4.6.2 Applications
7.4.6.3 Production
8 CARBON NANOFIBERS
8.1 Properties
8.2 Synthesis
8.2.1 Chemical vapor deposition
8.2.2 Electrospinning
8.2.3 Template-based
8.2.4 From biomass
8.3 Markets
8.3.1 Batteries
8.3.2 Supercapacitors
8.3.3 Fuel cells
8.3.4 CO2 capture
8.4 Companies (10 company profiles)
9 FULLERENES
9.1 Properties
9.2 Products
9.3 Markets and applications
9.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
9.5 Global consumption in metric tonnes, 2010-2033
9.5.1 Consumption by market
9.5.1.1 Market share 2022 (%)
9.5.1.2 Market Share 2022 (MT)
9.5.1.3 Market share 2033 (%)
9.5.1.4 Market Share 2033 (MT)
9.6 Prices
9.7 Producers (20 company profiles)
10 NANODIAMONDS
10.1 Types
10.1.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)
10.2 Applications
10.3 Price and price drivers
10.4 Global demand 2018-2033, tonnes
10.5 Company profiles (30 company profiles)
11 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
11.1 Comparison to quantum dots
11.2 Properties
11.3 Synthesis
11.3.1 Top-down method
11.3.2 Bottom-up method
11.4 Applications
11.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
11.6 Graphene quantum dot producers (9 company profiles)
12 CARBON FOAM
12.1 Types
12.1.1 Carbon aerogels
12.1.1.1 Carbon-based aerogel composites
12.2 Properties
12.3 Applications
12.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)
13 DIAMOND-LIKE CARBON (DLC) COATINGS
13.1 Properties
13.2 Applications and markets
13.3 Global market size
13.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)
14 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
15 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Strong
- 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.
- 2D fab AB
- 2D Fluidics Pty Ltd
- 2D Materials Pte. Ltd. (2DM)
- 2-DTech Limited
- 3d Nano Batteries (3DNB), LLC
- 3R ENVIRO TECH Group
- 4M Carbon Fiber Corporation
- 9T Labs AG
- A&P Technology, Inc.
- Aben Resources
- ACG Composites Co., Ltd.
- Aciturri Aeronautica, S.L.
- Acree Technologies, Inc.
- Acros Organics
- Action Composites Gmbh
- Adamas Nanotechnologies, Inc.
- Adeka Corporation
- Advanced Graphene Products z o.o.
- Advanced Material Development (AMD)
- AEH Innovative Hydrogel Limited (AEH)
- AerNos, Inc.
- Agar Scientific
- AIKA Innovative Technology Co., Ltd.
- Airex Energy
- AirMembrane Corporation
- Akkolab
- Alba Mineral Resources plc
- Albany Engineered Composites, Inc
- Aldila, Inc.
- Alfa Aesar
- Aligned Carbon, Inc.
- Alpen Kohle
- Alpha Recyclage Composites
- Amalyst
- American Dye Source, Inc.
- AMO GmbH
- Anaphite Limited
- Anisoprint S.a.r.l.
- Anovion Technologies
- Anson Resources
- ApNano Materials, Inc.
- Applied Graphene Materials plc.
- Applied Nano Surfaces Sweden AB
- Applied Nanolayers BV
- Applied Nanotech, Inc.
- Applied Sciences (Pyrograf Products, Inc.)
- ApplyNanosolutions S.L.
- APS Tech Solutions
- AR Brown Co. Ltd
- Ar Brown Co.,Ltd.
- Archer Materials Ltd.
- AREVO
- Arkema France SA
- Armadale Capital
- Arris Composites
- Art Beam Co., Ltd.
- Arvia Technology
- Asahi Carbon Co Ltd
- Asbury Carbons
- Ashbury Carbons
- Atomic Mechanics Ltd.
- Atrago
- Attis Innovations, llc
- Australian Advanced Materials
- Avadain LLC
- AVANCO GmbH
- AVANSA Technology & Services
- Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
- AVIC BIAM New Materials Technology Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Awn Nanotech, Inc.
- Aztrong, Inc.
- Balkrishna Industries Limited
- Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd.
- BASF AG
- Among Many Other Companies!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6p6ad
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.