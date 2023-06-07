Global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market to 2030: Increasing Demand for Efficient Packaging Among Companies for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products Drives Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, By Application, By Material Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global active and modified atmosphere packaging market size(US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

LINPAC Packaging Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Winpak Limited Company

Sealed Air Corporation

ULMA Packaging S. Coop.

Ilapak International, S.A.

Active atmosphere packaging is effective technology that maintains the quality of food products or any other easily perishable products by modifying the atmosphere surrounding the product within the packaging. Due to this, the shelf-stability of the product is enhanced to longer periods of time, freshness of the product remains intact, and product worth is increased due to convenient packaging.

Active and modified environment packaging for fresh food packaging is a relatively new approach to food packaging that increases the shelf life of food products. The sector is expanding thanks to innovations like self-venting microwave packs, breathing trays, and other food packaging-related technologies.

Due to its advantages, active and modified atmospheric packaging is frequently chosen by meat producers and merchants. Polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyethylene terephthalate, among other material types, are utilised in active and modified atmospheric packaging, and provide extra features to the packaging material.



New product launches in fruit & vegetable sector is expected to drive growth of this market. For instance, in January 2020, StePac, a leading manufacturer and supplier of modified atmosphere packaging, launched a new sustainable packaging solutions for pomegranates at Fruit Logistca 2020. It is a leaner and recyclable pack with water transmission technology that keep the fruit fresh and avoid dehydration.



The market is expected to witness growth substantially in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for efficient packaging among companies for meat, poultry & seafood products. These products are one the most easily perishable food products because of their high nutritional value and high moisture content. Carbon dioxide is usually preferred by the companies to increase the shelf-life of the food products.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Global active and modified atmosphere packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analysing the global active and modified atmosphere packaging market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Application:

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Dairy Products

Fruits &Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Processed Food Products

Others

by Material type:

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbl8jv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment