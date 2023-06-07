Global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market to 2030: Increasing Demand for Efficient Packaging Among Companies for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products Drives Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, By Application, By Material Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global active and modified atmosphere packaging market size(US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Active atmosphere packaging is effective technology that maintains the quality of food products or any other easily perishable products by modifying the atmosphere surrounding the product within the packaging. Due to this, the shelf-stability of the product is enhanced to longer periods of time, freshness of the product remains intact, and product worth is increased due to convenient packaging.
Active and modified environment packaging for fresh food packaging is a relatively new approach to food packaging that increases the shelf life of food products. The sector is expanding thanks to innovations like self-venting microwave packs, breathing trays, and other food packaging-related technologies.
Due to its advantages, active and modified atmospheric packaging is frequently chosen by meat producers and merchants. Polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyethylene terephthalate, among other material types, are utilised in active and modified atmospheric packaging, and provide extra features to the packaging material.
New product launches in fruit & vegetable sector is expected to drive growth of this market. For instance, in January 2020, StePac, a leading manufacturer and supplier of modified atmosphere packaging, launched a new sustainable packaging solutions for pomegranates at Fruit Logistca 2020. It is a leaner and recyclable pack with water transmission technology that keep the fruit fresh and avoid dehydration.
The market is expected to witness growth substantially in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for efficient packaging among companies for meat, poultry & seafood products. These products are one the most easily perishable food products because of their high nutritional value and high moisture content. Carbon dioxide is usually preferred by the companies to increase the shelf-life of the food products.
Detailed Segmentation:
by Application:
- Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
- Dairy Products
- Fruits &Vegetables
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Processed Food Products
- Others
by Material type:
- Polyethylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Polyamide
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
- Others
by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
