English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed

Further to the announcement of 28 March 2023 regarding the decision to decrease the share capital with nominally DKK 1,137,446,000 by cancellation of treasury shares it is hereby confirmed that the capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority today.

The capital decrease is divided into 227,390 A shares of nominally DKK 1,000 and 910,056 B shares of nominally DKK 1,000.

After registration of the capital decrease, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S’ share capital amounts to nominally DKK 17,569,715,000 with DKK 10,107,046,000 as A share capital and DKK 7,462,669,000 as B share capital, respectively, divided into:

A shares of DKK 1,000 10,106,939 shares A shares of DKK 500 214 shares B shares of DKK 1,000 7,462,589 shares B shares of DKK 500 160 shares

The decreased share capital admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been sought executed with effect as soon as possible.

Copenhagen, 7 June 2023

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Page 1 of 1

Attachment