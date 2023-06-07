Latin America Tractor Market to 2028: Government Subsidies & Credit Support Systems Drive Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2022-2028.



Key Highlights

The Latin America tractor market is highly concentrated, with the top players controlling most of the market. Domestic and global brands, on the other hand, are equally represented in the industry.

Latin America has over 655 million food consumers. The region witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity.

The Latin America tractor industry increased by 3.5% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and tractor sales was due to favorable climate conditions and government support to farmers.

Latin American government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Growing Prospects of Precision Farming



Manufacturers of agriculture equipment and machinery are increasingly entering the precision agriculture vertical. The demand for precision equipment can be generated among farmers in Latin America due to unfavorable rainfall. Precision agriculture equipment can intelligently calculate the farm size and crop population to use the correct amounts of water for irrigation and plantation segments.

Agriculture equipment and machinery manufacturers are also increasingly entering the precision agriculture vertical. John Deere, one of the leading vendors in the Latin America tractor market, acquired Blue River. Blue River is a leading vendor of machine learning-based agriculture equipment. It manufactures intelligent spray systems that distinguish between crop plants and unwanted weeds and enable farmers and farm managers to reduce herbicide expenses and grow healthier crops.



Technological Advance in Tractor Technology



A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available in the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.

Competitive Landscape

The Latin America tractor industry has highly established players in various segments, including open fields and horticulture. The threat to the existing vendors in the region from new vendors is quite low. John Deere, New Holland, and Massey Ferguson dominated the Latin America tractor market with a collective market share of over 30% in 2022. These brands have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market.



Key Company Profiles

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Claas

Deutz-Fahr

Mahindra

KIOTI

Yanmar

Key Questions Answered:

What are the expected units sold in the Latin America tractor market by 2028?

What is the growth rate of the Latin America tractor market?

How big is the Latin America tractor market?

Which region holds the largest Latin America tractor market share?

Who are the key companies in the Latin America tractor industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2022 75128 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2028 96793 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61iovm

