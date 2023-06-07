Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $121.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Equipment Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global personal protective equipment market size (US$ Billion), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Avon Rubber P.L.C.
- Jal Group
- Cofra Holding Ag
- Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited
- Honeywell Safety Products
- Rock Fall Ltd.
- Uvex Safety Group
Global personal protective equipment market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic that has increased demand for PPE products including masks, respirators, protective clothing, and gloves. Companies involved in various sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, food & beverages, construction, aerospace, and others are supplying PPE to their employees to protect them from the sudden outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19.
Furthermore, global personal protective equipment market is driven by rising awareness about safety and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of personal protective equipment and safety. Manufacturers are working at 100% capacity to supply PPE across the regions, owing to increasing demand-supply gap. This is expected to drive the global personal protective equipment market growth in this region.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global personal protective equipment market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- Global personal protective equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global personal protective equipment manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global personal protective equipment market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$59.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$121.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Equipment Type:
- Head, Eye & Face Protection
- Hearing Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Respiratory Protection
- Professional Footwear
- Fall Protection
- Hand Protection
- Others
by Application:
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation
- Others
by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- EU 5
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3iab5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.