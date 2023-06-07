Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $121.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Equipment Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global personal protective equipment market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic that has increased demand for PPE products including masks, respirators, protective clothing, and gloves. Companies involved in various sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, food & beverages, construction, aerospace, and others are supplying PPE to their employees to protect them from the sudden outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19.



Furthermore, global personal protective equipment market is driven by rising awareness about safety and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of personal protective equipment and safety. Manufacturers are working at 100% capacity to supply PPE across the regions, owing to increasing demand-supply gap. This is expected to drive the global personal protective equipment market growth in this region.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global personal protective equipment market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global personal protective equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global personal protective equipment manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global personal protective equipment market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $59.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $121.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Equipment Type:

Head, Eye & Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Professional Footwear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Others

by Application:

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Others

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU 5

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

