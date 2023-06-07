Edge Total Intelligence Announces DTC Eligibility for OTCQB Listing

ARLINGTON, Va., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “Company”, “We”, or “Our”) (TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company’s common shares in the United States.

With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our common shares and simplifies the process of trading our common shares in the United States.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

