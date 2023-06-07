Global Image Sensor Market Size To Worth USD 67.16 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.4%

New York, United States , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Image Sensor Market Size is to grow from USD 27.35 billion in 2022 to USD 67.16 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for image sensor market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the image sensor market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the image sensor market.

An image sensor is a device that converts optical images into electronic signals. It is a key component in digital cameras, smartphones, and other imaging devices. Image sensors typically contain millions of pixels, each capturing a small portion of the image. There are two main types of image sensors: CCD and CMOS sensors. CCD sensors offer high image quality and excellent color accuracy, while CMOS sensors are more affordable and consume less power. Image sensors are continuously improving in terms of resolution, dynamic range, and sensitivity, allowing for better image quality even in low-light conditions.



The report covers "Global Image Sensor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (CMOS Image Sensors, CCD Image Sensors, and Others), By Processing Technique (2D Image Sensors and 3D Image Sensors), By Spectrum (Visible spectrum and Non-visible spectrum), By Array Type (Area Image Sensors and Linear Image Sensors), By Resolution (VGA, 1.3 MP to 3 MP, 5 MP to 10 MP, 12 MP to 16 MP, and More than 16 MP), By End-User (Aerospace, Defense, & Homeland Security, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commercial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The area image sensors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2% during the forecast period.

Based on array type, the global image sensor market is segmented into area image sensors and linear image sensors. The area image sensors segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-resolution imaging in applications such as surveillance, industrial inspection, and automotive systems. Area image sensors provide larger pixel arrays and superior image quality, enabling more detailed and accurate image capture. Additionally, advancements in technology and the development of smaller pixel sizes are expected to further drive the growth of the area image sensors market in the forecast period.

The CMOS segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global image sensor market is segmented into CMOS image sensors, CCD image sensors, and others. The CMOS segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors. CMOS image sensors offer advantages such as lower power consumption, faster readout speeds, and cost-effectiveness compared to CCD sensors. With continuous advancements in CMOS technology, including improvements in image quality and low-light performance, the demand for CMOS image sensors is expected to increase across various applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial imaging. The ability of CMOS sensors to integrate additional functionalities on-chip further contributes to their popularity and anticipated growth in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the image sensor market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-quality images and videos from the growing consumer electronics industry, coupled with the rise of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive sector, is expected to drive the demand for image sensors in the region. Additionally, the presence of leading image sensor manufacturers and well-established semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem, combined with favorable government policies and initiatives to promote the adoption of advanced technologies, are expected to further fuel the growth of the image sensor market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global image sensor market include Sony Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Omnivision, STMicroelectronics N.V., GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., SK Hynix Inc., and PixArt Imaging Inc.

Market Segment

