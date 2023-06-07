Big Bad Breakfast Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most important meal of the day celebrates a major milestone. Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) the highly-acclaimed from-scratch breakfast concept from legendary award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur John Currence today celebrates its’ 15-year anniversary. Founded in 2008, Currence opened the first Big Bad Breakfast in his adopted hometown of Oxford, Mississippi where it became an instant classic with diners looking for a creative and perfectly-executed from-scratch breakfast. 15 years later, Big Bad Breakfast has expanded across the Southeast, bringing its distinctly southern and locally-inspired approach to breakfast to 15 additional locations with plans to open an additional 6 locations in the near future.



“The secret to the success of BBB has been the effort, quality and attention paid to making breakfast as equally important as its more celebrated dayparts,” said John Currence, Founder of Big Bad Breakfast. “We’re honored to celebrate 15 years of service with our beloved community and look forward to continuing to serve the best breakfast in the south.”

In celebration of its 15th year anniversary, Big Bad Breakfast will offer a collection of specials and host events throughout the month of June in Oxford, the location that started it all, kicking off with:

June 7th: Funfetti Pancakes In honor of BBB’s opening day June 7, 2008, Chef John Currence will be participating in a cake smash

June 9-11: Southern Belly Sandwich

June 16-18: Elvis Sandwich Peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich

June 23-25: The Egg Bowl Named in honor of the football game played annually between Ole Miss and Mississippi state, the egg bowl consists of eggs, spinach, tomato, cheese grits, bacon, and hollandaise sauce.





Visit Big Bad Breakfast Oxford on June 7, 2023, for the anniversary celebration with celebrated chef John Currence. The festivities include special edition t-shirts, drink specials, employee service awards, and more!

Big Bad Breakfast is open for breakfast and lunch daily. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com .

About Big Bad Breakfast:

Founded by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine. Located in the iconic former location of Lynn’s Paradise Café at 984 Barret, Ave., the restaurant has 10 southern locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Louisville location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. BBB offers indoor and outdoor seating and is available for private events and full-service catering. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily, please view the website for specific hours of operation.

For more information, call (502) 289-8227, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram .