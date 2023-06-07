ProPhase Labs to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Garden City, NY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase”), a next generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company, today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational virtual investor conference taking place Tuesday, June 13th at 1:00 pm Eastern time.



Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO of ProPhase Labs, will host a virtual investor presentation followed by a question & answer session. To participate, please click on the webcast link below:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 13th, 2023

Presentation Time: 1:00 pm Eastern time

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SmVFdgnvTX-fZ3rcfpBfwQ

Ted Karkus commented: “I am excited to share the continuing developments at ProPhase as we significantly grow the underlying value of our Company. Our wholly owned subsidiaries, Nebula Genomics and Pharmaloz Manufacturing, are growing at rapid rates. At the same time, we are building out a world class genomics lab to complement our high complexity molecular lab and clinical lab. We believe our BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test has multi-billion-dollar potential and is targeted for commercialization early next year and our Linebacker cancer compound continues to have excellent results and significant potential. And finally, we also plan to commercialize Equivir, our broad based anti-viral, later this year. I look forward to providing an overview next Tuesday on many of these initiatives that are making significant progress at ProPhase.”

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our multi-billion-dollar potential.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives and projected timelines for our preclinical and clinical programs and commercialization. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and services, challenges relating to entering and growing new business lines, the competitive environment, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

