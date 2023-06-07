Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in June 2023. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Marriott Marquis, New York City

Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Please find a link to the webcast here

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Friday, June 9

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT at the at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA.

Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Please find a link to the webcast here

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday June 15

A webcast of the presentation and fireside chat can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Foghorn’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. For more information about Foghorn, visit our website at www.foghorntx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

