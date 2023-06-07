Inari Medical Announces Commercial Launch of RevCore™ and Triever16 Curve™, Two New Purpose-Built Products for Addressing Venous Stent Thrombosis and Venous Thromboembolism

IRVINE, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced the launch of two new purpose-built products, the RevCore thrombectomy catheter, and the Triever16 Curve catheter.



Nearly half a million venous stents have been placed in the US in the past decade. RevCore is the first mechanical thrombectomy device designed to address venous in-stent thrombosis, an increasingly common occurrence impacting more patients every year. The device includes a unique diameter-controlled coring element specifically designed to safely engage thrombus within stents. With RevCore, Inari has developed a solution for an entirely new patient population not currently addressed by the ClotTriever or FlowTriever platforms. Inari will be co-hosting a Webinar with the Venous Symposium today, Wednesday June 7th at 7pm ET (4pm PT) to introduce RevCore and review the initial case experience. Register here.

“Until now, physicians have had limited options to treat patients suffering from symptoms of venous stent failure and some patients are relegated to repeated suboptimal interventions,” said Dr. Steven Abramowitz, Chair of Vascular Surgery at MedStar Health in Washington, DC. “RevCore is a game changer as it physically removes in-stent thrombus, restores flow, and could potentially reduce the need for additional reintervention. There are a lot of patients out there that may benefit from the RevCore procedure.”

The Triever16 Curve catheter, the latest addition to the FlowTriever platform, is purpose-built to be versatile for both pulmonary embolism and peripheral thrombectomy. The highly trackable catheter features a pre-shaped curve for targeted aspiration. Triever16 Curve offers unique advantages over 16F continuous aspiration catheters, including compatibility with FlowSaver blood return system and simple access to larger, more powerful 20F or 24F catheters within Inari’s price-per-procedure model.

“Triever16 Curve is an important addition to the already comprehensive Inari VTE toolkit,” said Dr. Angelo Marino, Interventional Radiologist and Assistant Professor of Clinical Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine. “Every VTE patient is different. With both aspiration and mechanical bloodless thrombectomy options available, including multiple sizes and shapes of large-bore aspiration catheters, we are equipped to treat nearly every VTE patient that comes in the door.”

“We are thrilled to announce the commercial launch of these two products, which reinforce our unwavering commitment to addressing unmet needs with purpose-driven innovation,” said Drew Hykes, Inari’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to push the boundaries, and we are excited about the potential impact we can make on patients' lives with these products and beyond.”

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

