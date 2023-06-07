VoIP-Pal Has Stipulated to Dismissal of All Legal Actions in the Northern District of California Against Google, Facebook, and Twitter

WACO, Texas, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) has filed stipulations with Facebook, Google, and Twitter dismissing the lawsuits against these parties in the Northern District of California (NDCAL).



Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, stated, “With the California cases behind us we can now turn our full attention to the existing lawsuits in the Western District of Texas.”

“Our desire has never been to litigate; legal action was always an option of last resort. However, as a small company trying to protect our intellectual property rights and the interests of our shareholders, we are prepared to go to trial against T-Mobile and Verizon in October.”

Mr. Malak continued, “The patent litigation process can be very daunting for a small company like VoIP-Pal. We reluctantly began taking legal action in 2016, which resulted in our filing lawsuits against some of the world’s largest corporations who have a combined market capitalization of more than seven trillion dollars. The list of our past and present defendants includes Apple, AT&T, Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Verizon, T-Mobile, Samsung, and Huawei. Despite sometimes feeling like a tiny mouse taking on a herd of elephants, we have persevered through it all. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600