Heritage Distilling Names Jeff Liebhardt Senior Vice President of Sales to Lead National Expansion Strategy

GIG HARBOR, Wis., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company, Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage" or "The Company"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, today announced the appointment of Jeff Liebhardt, a seasoned adult beverage industry leader, to spearhead the Company's sales and distribution initiatives as Senior Vice President of Sales.



Co-founded by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel in 2011, Heritage celebrated their tenth year as the Most Awarded Craft Distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for their innovative brand family of premium whiskies, gins, vodkas, rums and ready-to-drink cocktails. HDC’s 66 medals spanned across thirteen separate categories, culminating in six “Best of Category” and multiple gold medals. HDC’s line of spirits includes Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey, Stiefel’s Select Whiskey, Florescence Vodka (a partnership with Celebrity Chef Danielle Kartes & Rustic Joyful Food), and Special Forces Whiskey, among others.

Liebhardt brings over 30 years of experience in the adult beverage industry to his new role at HDC, having previously held senior sales roles at Balcones Distilling, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Republic National Distributing Company, The Boston Beer Company and E. & J. Gallo Winery.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Liebhardt will be responsible for overseeing HDC's sales team, developing and executing sales strategies, and driving revenue growth for the company. He will work closely with HDC's marketing and production teams to identify new sales opportunities and ensure that the company's products are available in key markets across the country.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join our team at HDC," said Justin Stiefel, CEO of HDC. "His deep industry expertise and proven track record of driving sales growth make him integral to leading our sales team and help us to grow our national footprint."

Liebhardt's most recent role was Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Balcones Distilling, where he helped to grow sales to over 40,000 cases and execute a national expansion plan during his tenure.

"I am excited to join Heritage Distilling and help drive the next phase of growth for this innovative and dynamic company," said Liebhardt. "HDC has a tremendous portfolio of award-winning products and a strong reputation for quality and innovation. I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation and drive sales growth in the years ahead, especially as the Company releases more of its super premium whiskies under its Stiefel’s Select line."

In addition to its five tasting rooms and two distilleries in Washington and Oregon, and a branded tasting room in partnership with the Chehalis Tribe at their Talking Cedar facility, Heritage Distilling’s line of spirits is available in select retailers and for direct-to-consumer delivery in 31 states. For more information on Heritage Distilling Company, visit heritagedistilling.com .

Herbert Mines Associates assisted in conducting the nationwide search that led to Jeff Liebhardt’s hiring.



About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, currently a subsidiary of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., was founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel. Heritage is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty.

Contacts:

Investors

Scott Eckstein

heritage@ksca.com

(212) 896 1210

Media

Anne Donohoe

heritage@kcsa.com

(732) 620 0033