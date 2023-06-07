Global Carbon Prepreg Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles has Spurred Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Prepreg Market, By Resin Type, By End User Industry, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global carbon prepreg market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Carbon prepreg is a lightweight and durable composite that is used in high-performance applications. It is manufactured using a wide variety of processes that allow for the production of parts with exceptional strength and stiffness characteristics. Most prepregs contain around 35% resin, which is ideal for achieving maximum cured properties.

The high resin content will not only reduce the amount of waste that is created by hand lamination, but also prevents dry spots from forming on the part as well as reducing the possibility of a resin-rich area developing in the mold. Prepreg is also an excellent choice for a variety of other projects where a highly durable, lightweight, and temperature-resistant material is needed. It is also easy to work with, making it a great option for those who have limited experience with resin molding.



Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has spurred the growth of carbon prepregs across the globe. They are a key component used in the construction of aerospace and automotive components, which have lower weights, higher strength-to-weight ratios, and better durability.

Moreover, they are widely used in the production of wind turbine parts. The aerospace & defense industry is the largest consumer of carbon fiber prepregs, owing to their exceptional strength and lightweight properties. It accounts for about 65% of the monetary worth of the global carbon fiber prepreg market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



On the other hand, maintenance issues associated with the technology is expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7732.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15646.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

by End User Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Energy

Automotive

Leisure

Electronics

Other End User Industries

by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

