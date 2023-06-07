Community Management Corporation Of New Jersey Helps Feed Those In Need

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC-NJ), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Northern and Central New Jersey areas, recently volunteered with the Fulfill food bank in Neptune to help local residents in need. CMC-NJ team members spent part of their day distributing food from the organization’s warehouse to more than 250 individuals and families.

Fulfill works to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties to ensure that their residents have access to enough nutritious food for an active and healthy life. The organization has a network of 289 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, day programs, and group homes through which it works to help those in need. Fulfill recognizes that the fight against hunger goes beyond food distribution. For this reason, it also offers a full suite of programs – including children’s feeding programs, mobile pantries, culinary training, and affordable healthcare – to help those in need get back on their feed and become self-sufficient. To learn more about Fulfill and how you can help please visit https://fulfillnj.org/ways-to-help/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“I loved the enthusiastic response of our team members and we organized two separate events so that everyone could participate,” said Jackie Thermidor, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Community Association Services of New Jersey branch president. “The first event sorted and packed food; the second completed the cycle when it was delivered to the community.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

