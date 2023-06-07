Global Acrylic Fibers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Fibers Market, By Dyeing Method, By Fiber Form, By Blending, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on end use industry, global acrylic fibers market is segmented into apparels, home furnishings, industrial, and outdoor. The apparel segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of the revenue, in 2022, and contributed for 58.2% in 2022. The main applications of acrylic fibers in apparel industry include sweaters, socks, fleece wear, sportswear, and others.



On the basis of region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and contributed for the revenue share of 59.7% in 2022. The regional growth is driven by growing end use industries such as apparels, home furnishings, and industrial. The region is also predicted to record fastest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2023 to 2030).



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5294.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7251.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Dyeing Method:

Acid

Gel

Undyed

by Fiber Form:

Staple

Filament

by Blending:

Wool

Cotton

Others

by End User:

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Spain

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

OCEANIA

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

