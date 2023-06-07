Global Acrylic Fibers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Fibers Market, By Dyeing Method, By Fiber Form, By Blending, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global acrylic fibers market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Aksa)
- Dralon
- Aditya Birla Group
- Jilin Chemical Fibre Company
- TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
- Exlan Japan Co., Ltd.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Indian Acrylics Limited
- Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
- Vardhman Acrylics Ltd
Based on end use industry, global acrylic fibers market is segmented into apparels, home furnishings, industrial, and outdoor. The apparel segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of the revenue, in 2022, and contributed for 58.2% in 2022. The main applications of acrylic fibers in apparel industry include sweaters, socks, fleece wear, sportswear, and others.
On the basis of region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and contributed for the revenue share of 59.7% in 2022. The regional growth is driven by growing end use industries such as apparels, home furnishings, and industrial. The region is also predicted to record fastest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2023 to 2030).
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global acrylic fibers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- Global acrylic fibers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, acrylic fibers manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global acrylic fibers market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5294.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7251.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Dyeing Method:
- Acid
- Gel
- Undyed
by Fiber Form:
- Staple
- Filament
by Blending:
- Wool
- Cotton
- Others
by End User:
- Apparels
- Home Furnishing
- Industrial
- Outdoor
by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- OCEANIA
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
