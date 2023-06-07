DIRTT Welcomes Empire Office to its Global Partner Network

CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is welcoming Empire Office to its global Partner network. For over 75 years, Empire Office activates spaces by delivering all-inclusive architectural and custom-built solutions that help to bring their clients’ brands to life.



Benjamin Urban, CEO, commented: “Bringing on Empire Office as a DIRTT Construction Partner is a milestone for our Company given their size, capabilities, and reach. Both DIRTT and Empire will leverage one another’s long-standing relationships across the industry – including a number of key client accounts – to grow DIRTT and Empire’s market share in the Alabama and Florida markets.”

John Gols, President of the Northeast at Empire commented: “This partnership will allow us to integrate DIRTT’s best-in-class construction solutions into our offering to expand our capabilities across all segments including workspace, healthcare, higher education, and the public sector.”

DIRTT connects with its clients through an international network of DIRTT Construction Partners. DIRTT partners work with clients and construction teams, ensuring effective management and execution of the DIRTT scope on every project from pre-construction through order and installation to ‘day 2’ reconfigurations. Together, DIRTT and Empire Office will empower businesses to create agile, collaborative, and environmentally responsible work environments that drive productivity and employee well-being.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their workspaces as their needs evolve. This flexibility is especially important in today's rapidly changing business environment, where organizations need to be able to adapt quickly to new challenges and opportunities. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

