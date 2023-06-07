Company announcement no. 28 - 23

7 June 2023





Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares

In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Michael Larsen (Group CEO)

In connection with completion of the liquidation of Holdingselskabet af 7. marts 2019 ApS (under frivillig likvidation), a Danish holding company of certain employees of NTG and its subsidiaries, and certain members of the Board of Directors as well as the Executive Management, the shares held in NTG has been distributed to the individual shareholders.

ML Invest Køge ApS, a closely associated person to Michael Larsen, Group CEO of NTG, has on 7 June 2023 received a total of 26,086 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each valued at a share price of DKK 443.5. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO





+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Notification of Managers’ transactions – ML Invest Køge ApS

