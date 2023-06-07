RIKSBANK EXCHANGE OF EU PAYMENT

Sweden's EU membership entails monthly contributions to the EU's budget. These payments are made in Swedish kronor by the Swedish government and exchanged into euro in the foreign exchange market by a recipient central bank within the EU.

The Riksbank has decided to exchange an EU payment in June 2023. The total amount is SEK 3 500 million. The Riksbank has on previous occasions exchanged EU payments to avoid unnecessarily large fluctuations in the exchange rate in connection with these transactions. These exchanges do not have any monetary policy purpose.

The effect on liquidity in the banking system is neutralised by means of EUR/SEK FX-swaps. The Riksbank intends to repurchase the corresponding euro amount in the foreign exchange market within one month.

For further information, please contact

Front Office, Markets Department

+ 46 8 696 6970