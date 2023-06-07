Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 404.81 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The refined functional carbohydrates market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 232.54 million in 2023. The market's overall valuation may thrive at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2033. According to estimates, by 2033, the market is likely to be worth US$ 404.81 million.



Increasing consumption of functional foods, including functional carbohydrates, is resulting in a steady increase in demand for refined functional carbohydrates. As gut health plays an important role in livestock production. Therefore, to improve immunity, refined functional carbohydrates are often added to animal feeds.

Energy and functional ingredients can also be obtained from highly refined carbs. For example, refined functional carbs are used in poultry feed formulations to increase the efficiency of feed utilization, which reduces feed costs and improves animal performance.

For the refined functional carbohydrates market to grow, several factors must be considered. This includes the expanding animal feed industry, the growing need for nutritious foods, and the rising disposable income of people around the world.

Refined functional carbohydrates are expected to grow substantially as disposable incomes rise and health benefits become more apparent. Research and development expenditures for agro genomics are an important factor determining the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market.

Drivers Animal protein demand is on the rise

Potential health benefits for human

Governments and regulatory agencies provide support Restraints Production cost is relatively high

Limited awareness and understanding of benefits Opportunities Rise in demand for sustainable and natural products

Emerging market in Asia Pacific region due to increasing demand for animal protein

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The refined functional carbohydrates market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

The Mannan oligosaccharides product segment is forecast to register a 6.8% CAGR through 2033.

The United States is likely to have a significant market share of 89.9% in the North America region.

South Korea accounts for 65.0% of the market share in the Asia Pacific in 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies operating in the global market are focusing on product launches with various claims to meet emerging consumer demands. Refined carbohydrates are also becoming increasingly popular as an ingredient in products. For instance, products such as white bread, white flour, pasta, and white wine, among others.

Several prominent companies that dominate this market, including refined functional carbohydrates, are DuPont Danisco, Lallemand, Orffa, VWR Corporation, Super Beta Glucan, Pet Health Solutions, and others.

Recent Developments:

A new funding program for the improvement or expansion of livestock and dairy slurry stores was launched in December 2022. This program enables livestock and dairy farmers to apply for grants of up to US$ 309,612.

Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) decided to remove longstanding trade barriers in September 2022. Removal of this trade barrier can improve pork and poultry exports to the European Union. By adopting such initiatives, livestock farming may be boosted, resulting in greater utilization of D-mannose carbohydrates in animal feed.

Market Segmentation by Category

By Product:

Mannan Oligosaccharides

Beta-glucan

D-Mannose



By Application:

Cattle/Calves

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia





