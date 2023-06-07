Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Featured in Window Film Magazine’s Issue on School Safety

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today it was featured in Window Film Magazine’s May/June 2023 issue on school safety. The article, “Security Film’s Role in School Security,” which includes an interview with Patriot Glass Solutions’ President Michael Wanke, can be found here: https://mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=35871&i=792427&p=38&ver=html5



With its products installed in more than 125 schools in Texas, Patriot Glass Solutions – powered by C-Bond Systems’ technology – offers best-of-breed security film products to deter forced entry and provide ballistic resistance. C-Bond Secure is stronger than just security film alone. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, includes C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

Last month in Texas, the Texas Education Agency finalized a rule requiring all 8,100 public schools in Texas to reinforce/modify certain doors constructed of glass or containing glass and ground-level windows in such a way that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to open or otherwise enter through the door or window, for example, using forced entry-resistant film.

Wanke said in the article, “Security films or bullet-resistant film systems are but one component of school safety. However, it is an important component that is easily retrofitted. Although I do feel that this is in large part a mental health issue… we are not here to say we can prevent all shooting tragedies, dictate reform on mental health, gun control, etc. We are here to be a part of the solution to try and minimize these tragedies from occurring in the future,” Wanke concluded.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that the TEA’s rule will be adopted by August 2023; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2023, November 14, 2022, and August 15, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Allison Tomek

C-Bond Systems

atomek@cbondsystems.com