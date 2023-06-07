The global sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2022-2028.

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151520/?utm_source=GNW



• Large-scale condom and other sexual wellness product promotion have enabled the government and vendors to reach the population, especially in the South region, where there is a huge burden of HIV/STI infections and unmet contraceptive needs.

• Vendors are likely to adopt multiple marketing and promotional channels, with social media expected to make the most significant impact.

• Vendors in the sexual wellness market widely use media platforms for multiple marketing, such as community outreach, advertisements, and social media.

• Adapting promotion through mass media channels and understanding the demographical and behavioral changes enable vendors to reach widespread audiences.

• Promotional activities targeting the young population in all regions by focusing on social norms, beliefs, and condom use behavior are expected to boost the sales and distribution of sexual wellness products in the sexual wellness market.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



The Rising Shift Toward Female Condoms



The sexual wellness market has long remained male-dominated and required a glance by the vendors to refocus their growth strategies. Women have remained objectified in advertisements, campaigns, promotional gimmicks, and packaging strategies. The global sexual wellness market is witnessing significant growth in focus on women customers. For instance, in condoms for women, market vendors in the U.S. are looking to attract investors. This is because the FDA has made the much-awaited transition of female condoms from Class III to Class II, which enables the product to be sold over the counter without a doctor’s prescription. This transition even led to the female condom company (FC2) rebranding their condom product version by the name of FC2 internal condom. Other locations worldwide, such as Sub-Saharan Africa, China, India, and Europe, have immense potential but lag due to various factors. Female condoms can be strategically well-positioned to leverage and build additional demand, thereby substantially growing brand awareness in the coming years.



The Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone in the Market



One of the key growth drivers for the global sexual wellness market is persistently evolving gender-neutral products for a wide array of customers. Over the last couple of years, the market perception has witnessed variations from being a male-centric one to more of a unisex one. An unserved section of the audience has remained less vocal about their sex lives; thus, a few brands have developed offerings apt for such an audience. Other factors driving the adoption of gender-neutral sexual wellness products include easy-to-use packaging, enhanced ingredients, and friendly content. Brands lay constant emphasis on human-focused design for convenient usage across various end-users. For instance, Maude delivers completely silicone-based vibrators. The usage of silicone is attributed to the fact that the gay community, which is the target customer for the brand (Maude), does not prefer using water-based lubes.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Lack of Investor Confidence in Potential Startups



One of the major challenges for the global sexual wellness market is the lack of confidence displayed by institutional investors in high-growth potential start-up brands. Over the years, several new brands have emerged worldwide with quality sexual wellness products. Despite being a profitable investment opportunity, investors step back due to legal complications and cultural and moral challenges. Cultural and social taboos surrounding the market are the major challenge faced by investors. Emerging countries in APAC, such as India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and China, are still considered to have societal mindsets confined to cultural prohibitions. Despite having two of the world’s most populous countries (China and India), the APAC region faces the challenge of cultural and social taboos. Thus, brands are continuously urged to put in more effort to attract investors and even help them regain lost confidence.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global sexual wellness market is characterized by high demand from the sex toys and condom segment. Amongst these, condoms accounted for more than 27% market share. Further, vibrators or dildos, massagers, rubber penis, real dolls, sexual games, and bondage gear are the prominent sex toys in the industry. Historically, men were the primary customers of sex toys worldwide. Recently, the market is witnessing a shift in this trend as women become sexually more empowered. There is also a growing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users. Sex toy manufacturers and retailers capitalize on this growing interest by offering bundled products and “starter kits” for interested customers. All these factors contributed to the growth of sex toys in the market. Vendors are catering to the demand for condoms by delivering variants of sizes, shapes, thicknesses, flavors, prices, and packaging, among others. The perception of using condoms has changed from obscene to more wellness centric. While several factors contribute to the decline in the growth rate, one significant reason is the continuously decreasing fertility rates. Using sexual protection measures or contraceptives gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, preventing the spread of diseases and potentially limiting birth rates.



Segmentation by Product



• Sex Toys

• Condoms

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

• Others



Segmentation by Sex Toys



• Vibrators

• Rubber Pennies

• Cock Rings

• Anal Beads

• Rubber Vaginas

• Blindfolds/Feathers

• Harness & Strap-on-Penises

• Bondage Gear



Segmentation by Condoms



• Gender

• Material

• End-users



INSIGHT BY GENDER



The global sexual wellness market is categorized into the male and female segments based on the diverse needs of both genders. The male segment accounts for a larger industry share. Other high revenue-generating products, such as condoms and sex toys, have a huge demand among male customers in the industry. The condom product category, largely dominated by men owing to diverse factors, tends to be a lucrative revenue-generating one for vendors to target. It is accepted that both men and women have their specific needs & desires. Thus, the need for appropriate marketing for a range of sexual wellness products catering to such gender requirements is highly prioritized in the sexual wellness market.



Segmentation of Condoms by Gender



• Male

• Female



INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Delivery channels for a commodity are the path followed by the title of the products from the manufacturers to final customers. There is also a vast distance between manufacturers and customers, and the void can be filled across delivery networks. Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Sexual wellness products are also available to end-users through online OEM’s e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress.



Segmentation by Distribution



• Retail

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global sexual wellness market, accounting for a share of around 39% in 2022. The region was led by China, where sexual wellness products such as sex toys, condoms, and sexual lubricants are witnessing a surge in demand. Europe followed APAC in the global sexual wellness market in 2022. However, Europe will likely gain market share from the APAC region during the forecast period. The industry in Europe is characterized by high demand for premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants. However, the stringent government regulations will hinder industry growth in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o New Zealand

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Sri Lanka

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Poland

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Kenya

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Algeria

o Nigeria

o Ethiopia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Peru

o Chile



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global sexual wellness market is highly fragmented, with several top vendors. However, the industry witnessed consolidation, albeit at a slow pace. Some prominent players in the global sexual wellness market are LIfeStyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Okamoto Industries, Karex Berhad, and Doc Johnson.



Key Company Profiles



• Lifestyles

• Church & Dwight

• Diamond Products

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Okamoto Industries

• Karex Berhad

• Doc Johnson



Other Prominent Vendors



• Bally

• Beate Uhse

• Beijing Aimer

• Bijoux Indiscrets

• BILLY BOY (MAPA GMBH)

• BioFilm

• BMS Factory

• Bodywise

• B.Cumming

• Caution wear

• CalExotics

• Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)

• Convex Latex

• Cosmo Lady

• Cupid Limited

• Dongkuk Techco

• Double One

• Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

• European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

• Embry

• Empowered Products

• Fuji Latex

• Good Clean Love

• Guy & O’Neill

• GLYDE

• Hathor Professional Skincare

• HBM Group

• Hello Cake,

• HLL Lifecare

• ID Lubricants

• INNOLATEX LIMITED

• Innova Quality

• Innovus Pharma

• Japan Long-Tie (China)

• KAMYRA condoms

• L Brands (LVMH)

• La Maison Lejaby

• La Perla

• LELO

• Live Well Brands

• Lovehoney Group

• LTC Healthcare

• Mankind Pharma

• Mayor Laboratories

• MD Science Lab

• MISTER SIZE

• MTLC Latex

• Nulatex

• Orient Industry

• PHE

• pjur group

• Ritex

• R&S Consumer Goods

• Sagami Rubber Industries

• Sensuous Beauty

• Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

• Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path

• Silk Parasol

• Skins Sexual Health

• Sliquid

• StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)

• STRATA Various Product Design

• Suki (OhMiBod)

• Sustain Natural

• Tenga

• Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

• The Yes Company

• Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech

• Topco Sales

• Trigg Laboratories

• Triumph

• Unique Condoms International

• Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

• XR Brands

• Kaamastra



