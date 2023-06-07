Flash News: OKX Supports a New Manchester City Digital Collectible to Celebrate Seventh English Cup Win

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 7, 2023.

OKX Supports a New Manchester City Digital Collectible to Celebrate Seventh English Cup Win

OKX is hosting a digital collectible to commemorate Manchester City's seventh English Cup win in the 2022/23 season. The English Cup Winners 2022/23 Digital Collectible is free to claim for a limited 72-hour time period (beginning Monday June 5 at 12:00 pm BST).

The digital collectible is built on the OKT Chain (OKTC), and features Manchester City's logo and players from the 2022/23 winning squad. Please note that the English Cup Winners 2022/23 Digital Collectible is for collection purposes only and cannot be traded or transferred.

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone on to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, as well as seven Championship League titles, Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) and FA Cups.

