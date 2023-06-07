Synthetic Graphite Market Trends and ForecastThe global synthetic graphite market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Graphite Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465946/?utm_source=GNW



Synthetic Graphite Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the synthetic graphite market looks promising with opportunities in the metallurgy, part and component, battery, and nuclear applications. The global synthetic graphite market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing need for graphite in metallurgical applications, such as electrodes, refractories, bricks, and monolithic crucibles, and increasing usage of this graphite as an anode in the electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.



Synthetic Graphite Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global synthetic graphite market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Synthetic Graphite Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Graphite Anode

• Graphite Block

• Others



Synthetic Graphite Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Metallurgy

• Parts and Components

• Batteries

• Nuclear

• Others



Synthetic Graphite Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Synthetic Graphite Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, synthetic graphite companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the synthetic graphite companies profiled in this report include-



• Asbury Carbons

• Beiterui New Material

• Shanshan Technology

• Imerys Graphite and Carbon

• Mitsubishi Chemical

Synthetic Graphite Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that graphite anode is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the expanding usage of these anodes to deliver low irreversibility and resistance to the exfoliation process during the initial load/discharge phase.

• Metallurgy is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the considerable use of synthetic graphite in metallurgical operations, like melting unused iron inside an electric furnace, polishing ceramics, and creating compounds, like calcium carbide.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the enormous demand for graphite across a range of end use industries and presence of major graphite producers in the region.

Features of the Synthetic Graphite Market

• Market Size Estimates: Synthetic graphite market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Synthetic graphite market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Synthetic graphite market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the synthetic graphite market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the synthetic graphite market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the synthetic graphite market size?

Answer: The global synthetic graphite market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for synthetic graphite market?

Answer: The global synthetic graphite market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the synthetic graphite market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing need for graphite in metallurgical applications, such as electrodes, refractories, bricks, and monolithic crucibles, and increasing usage of this graphite as an anode in the electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

Q4. What are the major segments for synthetic graphite market?

Answer: The future of the synthetic graphite market looks promising with opportunities in the metallurgy, part and component, battery, and nuclear applications.

Q5. Who are the key synthetic graphite companies?



Answer: Some of the key synthetic graphite companies are as follows:

Q6. Which synthetic graphite segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that graphite anode is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to expanding usage of these anodes to deliver low irreversibility and resistance to the exfoliation process during the initial load/discharge phase.

Q7. In synthetic graphite market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the enormous demand for graphite across a range of end use industries and presence of major graphite producers in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global synthetic graphite market by product type (graphite anode, graphite block, and others), application (metallurgy, parts and components, batteries, nuclear, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





