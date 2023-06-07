With 7.5% CAGR, Global Jojoba Oils Market Size Projected to Hit USD 270.81 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Jojoba Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical); By Sales Channel; By Grade; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global jojoba oil market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 131.33 million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 270.81 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Jojoba Oil? How Big is Jojoba Oils Market Size?

Overview

The Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) plant, a shrub native to Southern Arizona, Northwestern Mexico, and Southern California, produces jojoba oil as a liquid from its seed. Currently, it is grown in the desert regions worldwide. Moreover, even though it is referred to as an oil, it is a liquid plant wax utilized in folk medicine for various diseases.

Jojoba oil is safe for all ages and skin types. It has beneficial components such as vitamin B complex, E, chromium, silicon, zinc, and copper. Also, it is a rich source of iodine, which gives jojoba oil its power to heal. As jojoba is an excellent carrier for essential oils and personal care products, the demand for the jojoba oil market is increasing.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Purcell Jojoba

Inca Oil

EcoOil

Connoils

Jojoba Naturals

Hallstar

Nutrix

Organic Group

OPW Ingredients

Kendo Holdings

Eve Taylor London

International Trading Corp.

KimchiKristy

Creative Nail Design

Innocosma Organics

Logocos Naturkosmetik

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased preference for natural and organic products: The cosmetic and personal care industries are the key factors influencing the rising jojoba oil market size. The demand for natural and organic alternatives has increased due to customers' readiness to pay higher rates for high-quality goods. The preference for such products has increased jojoba oil demand and broadened its market.

The cosmetic and personal care industries are the key factors influencing the rising jojoba oil market size. The demand for natural and organic alternatives has increased due to customers’ readiness to pay higher rates for high-quality goods. The preference for such products has increased jojoba oil demand and broadened its market. Source of vitamins and minerals: The vitamin and mineral-rich jojoba oil is also utilized as a dietary supplement and an essential component in producing many pharmaceutical products. These products treat various medical ailments, such as athlete's foot, ulcers, cuts, bruises, burns, and warts.

Versatile uses: Jojoba oil is adaptable and can be used in various products, including facial cleansers, moisturizers, anti-acne gels, conditioners, and serums for hair regeneration. It has tremendous future growth potential and provides a natural, long-term answer to problems that are unique to the sector.

Top Findings of Report:

In many industries, such as cosmetics and personal care, spa and leisure, and medicine, jojoba oil has emerged as a key commodity. Its extensive use as a replacement for conventional raw materials has helped the product's inclusion in more formulations. As a result, the jojoba oil market share is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years.

The jojoba oil market segmentation is based on grade, type, sales channel, application, and region.

The market in North America dominated the market in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Long shelf life: Due to its outstanding qualities, jojoba oil is widely valued in the cosmetics and haircare sectors. It is the perfect ingredient for personal care products due to its long shelf life and capacity to withstand high heat and pressures.

Investments in research and development: Major businesses are investing in R&D projects to develop advanced and reasonable technologies that can produce a consistent supply of oil resources for the future because jojoba seeds can now be grown in just five years. Blue Marble Biomaterials unveiled an innovative technique for extracting jojoba oil in 2021 that uses microbial fermentation rather than the usual cold-pressing process. The business firm claims this new procedure is more environmentally friendly and ecologically sustainable.

Segmental Analysis

The refined jojoba oil sector is expected to grow rapidly

The refined jojoba oil sector is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the projected period. The oil is more stable and has a longer shelf life, making it perfect for usage in the food, medication, and cosmetic industries. The jojoba oil market demand is anticipated to expand quickly due to the rising demand for refined jojoba oil.

Furthermore, the cold-pressed type is the sector with the largest revenue share, which currently dominates the market. This expansion can be ascribed to the rising demand for high-quality, chemical-free, naturally-based products from various sectors, including the cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.

B2B sector holds the highest growth rate

B2B sales channels have a big impact on the market's expansion. The distribution of jojoba oil to different companies, such as skin care centers, cosmetics producers, and beauty salons, depends on these routes. The success of B2B sales channels depends on several variables, including marketing tactics, solid ties to influential customers, and good planning.

Moreover, the development of the jojoba oil market can be assisted by effective B2B sales channels by increasing product distribution, enhancing brand recognition, and extending consumer reach.

Jojoba Oils Market: Global Scope & Kye Segmentations

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 270.81 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 140.89 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.5% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Purcell Jojoba; Inca Oil SA; EcoOil; ConnOils LLC; Jojoba Naturals, Innocosma Organics and Logocos Naturkosmetik Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, By Grade, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Increased demand from end-use industries, including medicines, cosmetics, and personal care, is the main driver of this expansion. The jojoba oil market in North America is growing quickly due to the addition of high-performance components like triterpenoids, omega 3, and tocopherols, which also boost the body's natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and encourage cell growth.

Asia Pacific: In this market, where the product sector is highly established and competitive, the Asia Pacific area is growing significantly. Customers have in-depth knowledge of cosmetics and set high requirements for quality, and brands heavily engage in R&D to bring innovative products to market. Meeting customer demand motivates cosmetics companies to create advanced, high-quality products.

Browse the Detail Report “Jojoba Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical); By Sales Channel; By Grade; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/jojoba-oil-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments:

To fulfill the demands of its expanding client base, the top provider of jojoba oil, Desert Whale Jojoba Company, will expand by acquiring a new manufacturing facility in Arizona in 2021.

In 2020, the skincare company Biossance utilized jojoba oil in its products. It created synthetic squalene from sugarcane using a novel process that will reduce the need for animal products and increase sustainability.

The Report Answers Question Such as:

What is the future market value of jojoba oil?

What are the key factors driving the jojoba oil market growth?

Who are the prominent players in the market?

What are the market key trends?

Which region accounts for the largest market share?

What will be the expected CAGR of the jojoba oil industry?

What are the key segments in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the jojoba oil market report based on type, application, sales channel, grade, and region:

By Type Outlook

Cold-Pressed

Refined

By Application Outlook

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

By Sales Channel Outlook

B2B

B2C

By Grade Outlook

Winterized Jojoba

Lite Jojoba (Bleached Jojoba)

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

